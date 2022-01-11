ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden to give speech supporting change to Senate filibuster rule

By AP News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden will use a speech in Georgia to endorse changing Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, saying it’s time...

The Independent

Hillary Clinton invokes MLK’s criticism of ‘white moderates’ after Manchin and Sinema reject filibuster reform

Hillary Clinton has invoked Martin Luther King Jr’s criticisms of “the white moderate “ in what appeared to be a thinly- veiled rebuke of Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema after they rejected President Joe Biden’s urgent demands to change Senate filibuster rules that block passage of federal voting rights legislation.In a message on Twitter, the former Democratic presidential candidate quoted the late civil rights leader’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” in which he rebuts “unjust laws” as well as “the white moderate” with a “shallow understanding” of injustice.“I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law...
Fox News

Psaki mocked for saying Biden wasn't making 'human' comparison between GOP, segregationists in Atlanta speech

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was mocked for attempting to backpedal President Biden's widely-criticized speech linking political opponents of Democrat-backed voting bills on Capitol Hill to the nation's most infamous segregationists. During Friday's press briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy grilled Psaki over Biden's inflammatory remarks made in Atlanta attacking...
The Independent

After Biden's first year, the virus and disunity rage on

From the inaugural platform, President Joe Biden saw American sickness on two fronts — a disease of the national spirit and the one from the rampaging coronavirus — and he saw hope, because leaders always must see that.“End this uncivil war,” he implored Americans on Jan. 20, 2021. Of the pathogen, he said: “We can overcome this deadly virus." Neither malady has abated. For Biden, it's been a year of lofty ambitions grounded by the unrelenting pandemic, a tough hand in Congress, a harrowing end to a foreign war and rising fears for the future of democracy itself. Biden...
Wyoming News

Biden's rough week: A Supreme Court loss, continued economic woes, pushback from Democrats

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden saw a flurry of setbacks on a range of key issues this week, making it one of his toughest since taking office. Biden addressed those difficulties in a speech Friday after losses in Congress, the Supreme Court, the court of public opinion and with the economy. “There's a lot of talk about disappointments and things we haven't gotten done,” Biden said during his...
The Independent

GOP's midterm dilemma: How closely to align with Trump

Former President Donald Trump is stepping up his election-year effort to dominate the Republican Party with a Saturday rally in Arizona in which he plans to castigate anyone who dares to question his lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, likely including the state’s GOP governor, Doug Ducey.But 2,000 miles to the east in Washington, there are small signs that some Republicans are tiring of the charade. Mike Rounds, the generally unassuming senator from South Dakota, was perhaps the boldest in acknowledging the reality that the election was in fact fair. Instead of being shunned, he was supported...
The Independent

Biden supporters 'apoplectic' one year into his presidency

Just over a year ago, millions of energized young people, women, voters of color and independents joined forces to send Joe Biden to the White House But 12 months into his presidency, many describe a coalition in crisis.Leading voices across Biden's diverse political base openly decry the slow pace of progress on key campaign promises. The frustration was especially pronounced this past week after Biden's push for voting rights legislation effectively stalled, intensifying concerns in his party that fundamental democratic principles are at risk and reinforcing a broader sense that the president is faltering at a moment of...
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
