NFL

Vikings Owners Statement on Firing of Spielman and Zimmer

By Learfield
 6 days ago

(Eagan, MN) -- The Minnesota Vikings fired both general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer on Black Monday in the N-F-L. In a statement from the team, owners...

