Movies

‘Bob’s Burgers Movie’: Official Trailer Is Released (VIDEO)

Cadillac News
 6 days ago

‘Bob’s Burgers Movie’: Official Trailer...

www.cadillacnews.com

spoilertv.com

Bob's Burgers - Episode 12.11 - Touch of Eval(uations) - Press Release

--"BOB'S BURGERS" " - (9:00-9:30 PM ET / 8:00-8:30 PM CT / 7:00-7:30 PM MT / 9:00-9:30 PM PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. THE KIDS HAVE ALL THE POWER ON AN ALL-NEW "BOB'S BURGERS" SUNDAY, JANUARY 9, ON FOX. Will Forte Guest-Voices. Louise realizes that Mr. Frond's new plan of...
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
#Official Trailer#Hamburger#Belchers
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Book of Boba Fett’ Fans Flip For Cameo Which Helps Explain a Random ‘Return of the Jedi’ Moment

[This story contains spoilers for episode three of The Book of Boba Fett.] An iconic actor showed up in the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett — and his fans were equal parts shocked and thrilled to see him become a part of the Star Wars universe. Danny Trejo — yes, Machete himself — made a brief appearance in the latest chapter of the Disney+ series. Trejo plays a rancor handler who accompanies a bull rancor given to Boba Fett by the Hutt twins as an apology for trying to have him assassinated by the infamous Wookie bounty hunter, Black...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Redeems Bounty Hunter’s Silly ‘Return of the Jedi’ Exit

[This story contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett.] Boba Fett was an instant fan favorite the moment he stepped on screen in The Empire Strikes Back. Well, technically, he stirred a massive fascination when he was initially introduced in the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special and then had his (non-rocket firing) action figure released among the first slew of Kenner toys in the late ’70s. So, it was a massive disappointment when the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy was so easily dispatched by Han Solo when he accidentally ignited Fett’s jetpack during the heroes’ escape from Jabba the...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Adult Film Stars Fight for Their Lives in Trailer for New A24 Horror Film ‘X’ (Video)

The trailer for the upcoming A24 film “X” brings new meaning to the phrase “adult film.”. Written and directed by Ti West (“In a Valley of Violence,” “The Innkeepers”), the horror film takes place in 1979 and follows a group of young filmmakers who decide to make an adult film in a remote part of Texas, at a property owned by an elderly couple. But when their hosts catch them in the act, they find themselves on the receiving end of some brutal violence.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ (Exclusive)

Alison Brie is set to star opposite John Cena in Freelance, an action-comedy directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel. AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing. The script by Jacob Lentz centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the...
MOVIES
Cadillac News

Fox Sets ‘Welcome to Flatch’ Premiere Date — Watch a New Trailer (VIDEO)

If you can’t get enough of Fox’s new single-cam comedy Welcome to Flatch after the series premiere, you’re in luck: You won’t have to wait long to see more. The network has announced that the series from Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig will premiere on Thursday, March 17, at 9:30/8:30c. Furthermore, the first seven episodes of the series will drop across non-linear platforms, including Hulu, Fox Now, and On Demand at 12:01 a.m. that same day. Plus, watch a new trailer below.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Book Of Boba Fett’ Stars On Bounty Hunter’s New Cyborg Friends In Episode 3 – TCA

Spoiler Alert: This story contains details from episode 3 of The Book of Boba Fett, “The Streets of Mos Espa”. If you haven’t noticed so far in Disney+/Lucasfilm’s The Book of Boba Fett, in the wake of the reign of gangster Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine, Boba Fett isn’t really a ruthless guy. Despite his tough exterior, ability to withstand any monster thrown against him, and a relentless fighting style, he’s a big softie when it comes to patrolling his turf on the former home planet of Luke Skywalker. In this past Wednesday’s episode, Boba is approached by Lortha Peel (Stephen Root), a water monger,...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Each World in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Will Have Its Own Art Style

Miles Morales will be swinging yet again into some groundbreaking visual territory when he returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). In a recent interview with Collider, filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller spoke about their ambitious approach to Sony’s Into the Spider-Verse follow-up. The writers teased that fans who loved the first film’s groundbreaking visuals will be in for yet another “ambitious” effort, according to Lord, in the first half of the two-part sequel. “It is, as Phil said, a very ambitious sequel because we didn’t want to just sort of do the same thing...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Encanto’: Read The Screenplay For Disney’s Animated Musical Featuring Some Lin-Manuel Miranda Magic

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Lin-Manuel Miranda had three movies open in 2021, but only Encanto has brand new music by the Hamilton creator. In the Heights was based on his stage musical, while Tick Tick… Boom! featured Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical songs. Encanto tells the story of Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz), an outcast in a Colombian family where everyone has a unique gift, except for Mirabel. Mirabel’s sister, Luisa (Jessica Darrow), has super strength, and her other sister, Isabel (Dianne Guerrero), can bring vegetation...
MOVIES
Deadline

Kevin Williamson On ‘Scream’s Fresh Blood, Wes Craven & Possible ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reboot : Hero Nation Podcast

“When Wes (Craven) passed, I already said goodbye to it,” says original Scream franchise scribe Kevin Williamson today on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast. However, when the Dimension Films IP was snapped up by Spyglass Media, conversations began to bubble up of a revival. Williamson had a meeting with Spyglass Boss Gary Barber, however, the project was set into motion when screenwriter James Vanderbilt gave the Scream architect a phone call. In short, the new blood on the project wanted Williamson involved, the scribe taking an EP credit on the Paramount co-production opening today. You can listen to our conversation with Williamson below: Interesting to note that...
MOVIES

