SARASOTA — Within Sarasota Senior Softball is the Super-Duper Golden Oldie division. Occupied neither by teams, nor even team, its sole participant stood on first base Thursday via a four-pitch walk. Those watching the game at the 17th Street Softball Fields hoped for the best. Normally, 90-year-old feet are found comfortably in slippers, support...

SARASOTA, FL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO