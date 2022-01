Lightspeed Systems, a trusted partner in learning safety and effectiveness, announced that it has acquired the ENA affiliate CatchOn, Inc.. CatchOn is a leading provider of learning analytics for schools, and with this acquisition, Lightspeed accelerates its mission of providing purpose-driven technology that fosters safe and effective learning solutions for K-12 students across a growing network of more than 32,000 schools. Lightspeed has completed this transaction with the continued investment support of funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (MDP), a leading private equity firm based in Chicago. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO