ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dataprise Expands its DRaaS and Data Protection Offerings with Acquisition of Industry Leader Global Data Vault

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDataprise, a leading strategic IT managed service provider, announced the acquisition of Global Data Vault, a leader in Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS), Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) and modern data protection solutions. The addition of Global Data Vault creates one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of integrated data protection and cybersecurity offerings to solve client’s toughest...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

DeHealth Introduces Decentralized Metaverse to Revolutionize Healthcare Services

A British non-profit organization, DeHealth has announced the start of the creation of a Decentralized Metaverse. Decentralized Metaverse could change the healthcare industry forever. It will take millions of doctors and patients to a new world where they can work, interact with each other in full 3D format and earn virtual assets by selling their anonymized medical data. The DeHealth Metaverse will be an extension of the VR, AR, and Mixed Reality (MR) technologies.
HEALTH
aithority.com

HCL Technologies Acquires Hungarian Data Engineering Services Company Starschema

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Starschema, a leading provider of data engineering services, based in Budapest, Hungary. The strategic acquisition will bolster HCL’s capability in digital engineering — driven by data engineering and increase its presence in Central and Eastern Europe.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

DeHaat Completes Its 3rd Acquisition With Helicrofter, Expands Footprints In Western India

DeHaat, the technology-based platform offering end-to-end agricultural services to farmers in India announced its acquisition of Maharashtra-based B2B agri-input marketplace startup, Helicrofter. DeHaat’s co-founder & CEO, Shashank Kumar confirms that with the integration of Helicrofter, encompassing 2000+ agri-input retailers & 30 sellers across Maharashtra, DeHaat has now added another major Indian agricultural belt to their already expansive geographical footprint.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

EduMe Raises $20 Million Led By Prosus To Extend Category Lead In Deskless Workforce Training

London-headquartered EduMe secures Series B funding to continue rapid growth providing deskless workers with seamless, mobile access to relevant knowledge. A leading deskless training platform, EduMe, announced it has raised $20 million in Series B funding led by Prosus with participation from Workday Ventures, the strategic arm of Workday Inc. Series A lead investor Valo Ventures is also participating in the round. The new funding will allow EduMe to step up investments in product innovation and development, strengthen its leading position in on-demand workforce training, as well as expand its availability to even more deskless verticals in its core U.S. market and globally.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Protection#Mobile Device Management#Global Data Vault#Veeam
aithority.com

Sosafe Secures $73 Million In Series B To Fuel International Growth Of Its Cyber Security Awareness And Human Risk Management Platform

SoSafe, cyber security awareness platform, has closed a Series B funding round after having tripled its headcount to more than 250 in the past year. The round was led by expansion-stage specialists Highland Europe with participation from current investors Acton Capital and Global Founders Capital (GFC) Ready to accelerate its...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. And Tempo Automation, Inc. Announce Additional Funding To Trust

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (“ACE”) a special purpose acquisition company focusing on industrial and enterprise IT, and Tempo Automation, (“Tempo”), a leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, announced that on January 13, 2022, ACE filed a supplement to its proxy statement dated December 15, 2021, wherein ACE announced a proposal to extend the date by which ACE must consummate its initial business combination (the “Extension”) from January 30, 2022, to July 13, 2022, which proposal is expected to be presented at ACE’s annual general meeting of shareholders on January 21, 2022 (link).
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Unbounce Acquires US Based Marketing Analytics Platform, LeadsRx

The conversion intelligence platform continues growth momentum with expansion into the marketing attribution space. Unbounce, the leading conversion intelligence platform, announced the acquisition of LeadsRx, a marketing analytics SaaS platform that makes it easier for marketers and agencies to measure the performance of their marketing channels. Founded in 2015 in Portland, Oregon, LeadsRx helps marketers understand the value of each customer touchpoint across digital, radio, TV, podcasts, streaming services, and other advertising channels, allowing them to better optimize their conversion paths, ad spend and ROI. This acquisition positions Unbounce to be able to bring the power of marketing attribution to its small and midsize business customers.
PORTLAND, OR
aithority.com

Hekka Labs Introduces The First Decentralized Chronic Disease Data Management Ecosystem In South Asia

Providing a transformational health care data management ecosystem using blockchain technology to solve multiple pain points in managing healthcare data. Hekka Labs launches a game changing decentralized healthcare ecosystem for a far more efficient health record management. The firm will concentrate on the Southeast Asia market, starting with India, where it will establish the largest chronic disease data management network. Hekka then intends to connect to the rest of the world’s healthcare market through the design and implementation of proprietary Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

Israel Pangea Launches Strategic Venture To Provide COVID-19 Products And Services To Governments Worldwide

Pangea IT is set to consult and help governments worldwide in all aspects of managing their COVID-19 operations, including various types of tests, vaccinations, genetic sequencing, and other operations. The Israeli company Pangea IT, which specializes in digital transformation of government and business services, is launching a comprehensive portfolio of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
aithority.com

The Rise Of Metaverse Fuels DeFi, Crypto, And Blockchain

Metaverse, a digital place where people work, play, and socialize, could soon be upon us with Facebook (now called Meta) leading the way. But like any breakthrough industry, there is rarely one party that rises to meet the future. One company, Wolf3D raised $1.3 million for Ready Player Me, a cross-game avatar platform for the Metaverse. At the same time, MetaLaunch (ASVA) gained $3.2 million in seed funding and private investment. And that’s not all. According to Crunchbase, many venture capitalists will spend billions more to make the metaverse the new reality. This new iteration of the internet could create enormous opportunities for DeFi companies like WonderFi Technologies (NEO:WNDR) (OTCPK:WONDF), DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:DEFI) (OTCPK:DEFTF), Voyager Digital (TSX:VOYG) (OTCQX:VYGVF), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), and Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HVBT) (TSXV:HIVE), given that Metaverse tokens (MANA, GALA, etc.), the new digital currencies will be mainly transacted by DeFi infrastructure.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Digital Health Leader Verana Health Secures $150Million Series E Funding Round

Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. and Novo Growth lead round as Verana Health looks to advance real-world data product and service offerings across drug lifecycle. Verana Health, a digital health company that delivers quality drug lifecycle and medical practice insights from an exclusive real-world data network, today announced a $150 million Series E funding round led by Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. (JJDC) and Novo Growth, the growth-stage investment arm of Novo Holdings.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Hollywood Comes To The Metaverse As Display Social, Thunder Studios, And Infinite Reality Combine To Form A Multi-billion Dollar Metaverse Entertainment Company

Through the convergence of social media, gaming, and entertainment in the Metaverse, the combined company will empower the creator economy with a suite of tools to broaden commerce between creators and fans. Social media ecommerce platform Display Social, better known as the “social that pays,” announced it has successfully completed...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Snapdeal Appoints Retail Veteran Himanshu Chakrawarti As President

Snapdeal Limited, India’s leading value e-commerce platform, announced the appointment of Himanshu Chakrawarti as President of the company. Himanshu will lead various functions at Snapdeal to drive the company’s Bharat-focused, value commerce strategy and steer various growth-related and operational initiatives. Prior to joining Snapdeal, Himanshu was the CEO...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Trulioo Appoints Michael Ramsbacker as Chief Product Officer

Ramsbacker will advance the company’s digital identity product roadmap. Trulioo, the leading global identity verification company, announced the appointment of Michael Ramsbacker as its first Chief Product Officer. A veteran product management leader, Ramsbacker has over 20 years of experience in the strategic execution of product strategies, particularly in the B2B technology industry. Ramsbacker will oversee the launch of new digital identity verification solutions via Trulioo GlobalGateway, the world’s largest network of identity data and services.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

ALICE Technologies And Align JV Extend Partnership

Construction Innovators Collaborate to Reduce Risk, Drive Schedule Success for Major U.K. Infrastructure Project. ALICE Technologies and Align JV a joint venture of Bouygues Travaux Publics, Sir Robert McAlpine, and VolkerFitzpatrick that is delivering the Central 1 (C1) portion of HS2 Phase One – today announced that the two organizations will be expanding their partnership on HS2, one of the largest infrastructure construction projects currently underway in Europe. ALICE Technologies’ construction simulation and optimization platform helps general contractors worldwide leverage the power of AI to plan, bid and build their large-scale infrastructure and commercial projects more efficiently.
WORLD
aithority.com

CITIC Telecom CPC’s Data Science And Innovation Team Wins The Championship Of “Material Demand Forecast” Award In The 5th China Industrial Internet Data Innovation And Application Contest

Innovative AI Algorithms and Smart Analysis Transform Supply Chain Management. CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (CITIC Telecom CPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), is honored to announce that its data science and innovation team has won the championship of “Material Demand Forecast” award in the 5th China Industrial Internet Data Innovation and Application Contest. The contest was jointly organized by The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and People’s Government of Baoan District, and was strongly supported by Alliance of Industrial Internet and Shenzhen Industrial and Information Technology Bureau.
SCIENCE
aithority.com

Canadian Fintech Periculum, Officially Launches In Nigeria, Set To Build Credit Assessment Infrastructure For Africa

Periculum helps its banking and lending customers identify fraud risk, assess creditworthiness, and analyze existing data. The availability of domestic credit is a key requirement for consistent economic growth in developing countries. The vitality of financial services such as banking, savings, debt and equity financing, investment management, and point-of-sale lending is largely dependent on the maturity of its domestic credit industry. Nigeria’s domestic credit market pales in comparison to similar countries of the same size. For context, credit to the private sector in Nigeria is about 12 percent of GDP, lower than South Africa’s 129 percent and Malaysia’s 134 percent. High ratios of credit to the private sector in these countries have helped to ramp up real sector growth, create innovative innovation possibilities for technology-enabled businesses, accelerate financial development, ensure the efficient functioning of the economy and guarantee the prosperity of the private sector.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Global Game Glatform GXC Raises $9.1 Million Additional Series A funding

Additional funding round brings total Series A investment to $13.6 million. Game ecosystem platform GXC announced that it has raised an additional $9.1 million in Series A funding. The round follows a $4.73 million Series A investment that took place in April of last year. The funding was led by KNET Investment Partners LLC., with participation from Korea Development Bank, Tiger Asset Management Discretionary Invest, Vision-Creator, and Megazone.
VIDEO GAMES
aithority.com

Further Investment In Talent Continues As Emex Appoints New VP Of Technology Operations

Emex, the leading ESG technology provider, continues to bolster its executive team with experienced and industry-respected technology operations lead. Leading ESG technology provider Emex has appointed Michael Lazor to a newly created role as VP of Technology Operations to its global leadership team. The move is part of Emex’s ambitious growth strategy aimed at disrupting the sustainability space in 2022.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

JUNO Voted Best Event Solution Community Platform

JUNO, a software company that connects and educates people on a single destination platform for events and year-round community, was voted #1 in a competition designed to reward innovation in event technology and community software. Live from the Event Solutions Stage at PCMA Convening Leaders 2022 in Las Vegas, JUNO competed and won as the Best Event Solution: Community Platform.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy