The FBI arrested the leader of the hard-right Oath Keepers group in Texas after prosecutors charged him and 10 other members for their role in the deadly January 6 capitol riot.Elmer “Stewart” Rhodes, 56, is a former Army paratrooper and Yale Law School graduate who formed the anti-government extremist group and launched it a rally in Lexington, Massachusetts, in 2009.The Oath Keepers say that their mission is to defend the rights of Americans from the government, with the group’s name referring to the oath they have taken to defend the US Constitution “against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”From its...

PROTESTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO