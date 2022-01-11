ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FICO Unites Software Business Under EVP Stephanie Covert to Accelerate Platform Strategy

Cover picture for the articleGlobal analytics software leader FICO announced that Stephanie Covert has taken on an expanded role as executive vice president for software. In a move designed to improve alignment and accelerate the company’s platform strategy, she will be responsible for all elements of the company’s software business, including software technology, product management,...

#Software Business#Evp#Fico#Fico Platform#Global Sales Operations#Apttus#Rightnow
