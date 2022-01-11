ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Recreation Centers Hosts Career Planning Workshop January 22

Greensboro, North Carolina
 6 days ago

Teens and young adults ages 16-24 are invited to a free life skills and career planning workshop, “It Takes A Community: Next Gen on the Move,” from 12-2 pm, Saturday, January 22 at Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr. Register online.

Offered in partnership with NC Works’ Next Gen program, participants will create a vision board, get started on accomplishing career goals and learn about local resources to enhance their lives.

For more information, contact Lewis Recreation Center Supervisor Ayana Kouakou at 336-373-3330.

ABOUT

In 1808, "Greensborough" (the spelling before 1895) was planned around a central courthouse square to succeed Guilford Court House as the county seat. The county courts were thus placed closer to the geographical center of the county, a location more easily reached at the time by the majority of the county's citizens, who depended on horse and foot for travel.

