Lewis Recreation Centers Hosts Career Planning Workshop January 22

Teens and young adults ages 16-24 are invited to a free life skills and career planning workshop, “It Takes A Community: Next Gen on the Move,” from 12-2 pm, Saturday, January 22 at Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr. Register online.

Offered in partnership with NC Works’ Next Gen program, participants will create a vision board, get started on accomplishing career goals and learn about local resources to enhance their lives.

For more information, contact Lewis Recreation Center Supervisor Ayana Kouakou at 336-373-3330.