ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tomorrow.io Briefs WMO Community on Plans for Weather Satellite Constellation

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tomorrow Companies Inc., developer of a leading platform for global weather and climate security, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), and the Coordination Group for Meteorological Satellites (CGMS) came together virtually for a robust discussion on the emerging needs, recent advancement, and potential impacts of the space-based observing system for...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Huge Tonga volcanic eruption caused 'significant damage'

A massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific caused "significant damage" to the island nation's capital and smothered it in dust, but the full extent was unclear with communications still hampered Monday. The capital Nuku'alofa suffered "significant" damage, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding there had been no reports of injury or death but a full assessment was not yet possible with communication lines down.
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Weather And Climate#Weather Satellite#Cgms#Tmww#Innovation Webinar#Ocp#Wmo
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather Station Records Air Pressure Shockwave Produced By Hunga Tonga Volcano

DENVER (CBS4) – The powerful eruption of the Hunga Tonga volcano over the weekend produced a massive shockwave in the atmosphere. It was measured by weather stations around the world, including at least one in Colorado. That station near Boulder recorded a sharp rise and fall in the barometric pressure just before sunrise on Saturday. The #HungaTonga volcanic eruption in the southern Pacific Ocean caused a shockwave that passed through Colorado this morning! This 1 minute data from @NREL Flatirons Campus shows the wave moving through just after 6:00 AM. #cowx pic.twitter.com/l0Cx2Eo21W — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 15, 2022 The shockwave was likely...
COLORADO STATE
AFP

Huge Tonga volcanic eruption felt around the world

The massive underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga was so powerful it was recorded around the world and triggered a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the United States, scientists said Sunday. The Fife weather station in Scotland tweeted it was "just incredible to think of the power that can send a shockwave around the world" after the eruptions produced a jump in its air pressure graph.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
AFP

Dimming Sun's rays should be off-limits, say experts

Planetary-scale engineering schemes designed to cool Earth's surface and lessen the impact of global heating are potentially dangerous and should be blocked by governments, more than 60 policy experts and scientists said on Monday.   The world's nations have committed to capping the rise in Earth's surface temperature to 1.5C above mid-19th century levels, but UN-backed scientists have said that threshold will be breached, possibly within a decade. 
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A Massive Volcano Eruption Is Growing New Landmass in Real Time

As people across the world took a break from their routines and lazed over the weekend, an underwater volcano in the Pacific Ocean did quite the opposite and went into an active frenzy sending plumes of ash and smoke into the sky. And according to emerging footage, a new landmass is being added to the island created by the volcano's eruption, Futurism reported.
SCIENCE
parabolicarc.com

Sen Launches First Satellite of its UHD Video Constellation

LONDON (Sen PR) — Sen announces its first satellite, which will stream Ultra High Definition videos of Earth, is now in orbit. The satellite, ETV-A1, launched aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare mission that lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station today [Thursday] at 15.25 UTC, 10.25 EST.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aithority.com

DeHealth Introduces Decentralized Metaverse to Revolutionize Healthcare Services

A British non-profit organization, DeHealth has announced the start of the creation of a Decentralized Metaverse. Decentralized Metaverse could change the healthcare industry forever. It will take millions of doctors and patients to a new world where they can work, interact with each other in full 3D format and earn virtual assets by selling their anonymized medical data. The DeHealth Metaverse will be an extension of the VR, AR, and Mixed Reality (MR) technologies.
HEALTH
aithority.com

ALICE Technologies And Align JV Extend Partnership

Construction Innovators Collaborate to Reduce Risk, Drive Schedule Success for Major U.K. Infrastructure Project. ALICE Technologies and Align JV a joint venture of Bouygues Travaux Publics, Sir Robert McAlpine, and VolkerFitzpatrick that is delivering the Central 1 (C1) portion of HS2 Phase One – today announced that the two organizations will be expanding their partnership on HS2, one of the largest infrastructure construction projects currently underway in Europe. ALICE Technologies’ construction simulation and optimization platform helps general contractors worldwide leverage the power of AI to plan, bid and build their large-scale infrastructure and commercial projects more efficiently.
WORLD
aithority.com

Hekka Labs Introduces The First Decentralized Chronic Disease Data Management Ecosystem In South Asia

Providing a transformational health care data management ecosystem using blockchain technology to solve multiple pain points in managing healthcare data. Hekka Labs launches a game changing decentralized healthcare ecosystem for a far more efficient health record management. The firm will concentrate on the Southeast Asia market, starting with India, where it will establish the largest chronic disease data management network. Hekka then intends to connect to the rest of the world’s healthcare market through the design and implementation of proprietary Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT).
aithority.com

NETSCOUT Delivers Service Assurance For Southern Linc’s Mission-Critical Private 4G LTE Wireless Network

End-to-End Visibility Helps Quickly Identify and Resolve Power Grid Issues. NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, announced that it is supporting Southern Linc – an integrated digital wireless service provider specifically created to work with Southern Company’s energy/power subsidiaries – in providing end-to-end service assurance visibility for their private 4G LTE network. Working with NETSCOUT®, Southern Linc can provide its power grid customers with a mission-critical, continuously available, secure environment.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

The Rise Of Metaverse Fuels DeFi, Crypto, And Blockchain

Metaverse, a digital place where people work, play, and socialize, could soon be upon us with Facebook (now called Meta) leading the way. But like any breakthrough industry, there is rarely one party that rises to meet the future. One company, Wolf3D raised $1.3 million for Ready Player Me, a cross-game avatar platform for the Metaverse. At the same time, MetaLaunch (ASVA) gained $3.2 million in seed funding and private investment. And that’s not all. According to Crunchbase, many venture capitalists will spend billions more to make the metaverse the new reality. This new iteration of the internet could create enormous opportunities for DeFi companies like WonderFi Technologies (NEO:WNDR) (OTCPK:WONDF), DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:DEFI) (OTCPK:DEFTF), Voyager Digital (TSX:VOYG) (OTCQX:VYGVF), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), and Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HVBT) (TSXV:HIVE), given that Metaverse tokens (MANA, GALA, etc.), the new digital currencies will be mainly transacted by DeFi infrastructure.
MARKETS
studyfinds.org

Rocks found in Greenland reveal Earth was once covered in an ocean of magma

CAMBRIDGE, England — Earth was nothing more than a giant ocean of lava 3.6 billion years ago, according to new research. The planet’s oldest rocks show that the planet’s magma sea was hundreds of miles deep and stretched across Earth’s surface. The rocks also contain the earliest evidence of microbial life and plate tectonics.
EARTH SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy