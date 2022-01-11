ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Money Saver: Look good while getting healthy with deals on workout clothes

By Margie Ellisor
 6 days ago
ST. LOUIS – If your New Year’s resolution was to get healthy, we have a deal...

Related
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

So Many Pairs of UGGs Just Got Marked Down at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Shoe shopping! It’s only one of our absolute favorite activities on the planet. And why wouldn’t it be? The shopping itself is fun enough, but it also ends with a new pair of chic, comfy, outfit-making shoes ready to go in our closet.
APPAREL
Travel + Leisure

Amazon Shoppers Say These Hiking Boots Hold Up 'Phenomenally' — and They're on Sale Right Now

Winter may be here, but that doesn't mean outdoor activities have to take a backseat until spring. If you're all about hiking, camping, and backpacking, you can still do it all through the snow and ice — as long as you have the right gear, that is. Now is the time to trade in lightweight clothing and accessories for more durable options to better withstand the elements.
SHOPPING
PopSugar

Lululemon's Already Ready For 2022 With These 12 Cute New Workout Clothes

We're spending this week fine tuning all our healthy habits, and as we're planning out our workouts, we know just as well as anyone that there's real motivation in putting on a cute workout outfit. With the major rise in athleisure over the years, our workout wardrobe has definitely expanded, but all the cute pieces in our closet don't always perform the best, and we want something that'll hold up while we sprint or squat. That's why we always come back to Lululemon. The brand has cute clothes that actually keep you supported and comfortable under pressure, and in 2022, there are so many new fun colors and cool silhouettes to try. Whether you're looking to deepen your yoga practice, sharpen your volley, or improve your mile time, there's a piece that belongs in your cart ASAP. Keep on reading to shop our selects!
APPAREL
SPY

Review: I’m Tall AF and This Rowing Blazer Custom Shirt (Somehow) Fits Me Perfectly

I’m tall, comedically so. At 6″6′, with the wingspan of a bald eagle, it’s challenging to find clothes that will properly fit me. Sure, I can hit the racks at most major department stores or other mall retailers and find shirts and pants that will get the job done, but rarely do I come across something that’s a genuine, hand-in-glove, well-fitting option. Searching out custom shirt options typically ends up being my go-to, but quality can vary from brand to brand. I was particularly interested in checking out Rowing Blazers, a beloved favorite here at SPY, and the brand’s first foray...
APPAREL
HuffingtonPost

Fresh Workout Clothes For Men That Are Actually Comfortable

The beginning of a new year means it’s time to take a look at your current wardrobe to see what needs to be upgraded, donated or just given a slight refresh. Whether you’re into strenuous exercising or you’re making a new habit of moving your body just a little more, you’re going to need a fresh set of men’s workout apparel, including joggers, headbands, athletic shoes, shirts and breathable socks.
APPAREL
PopSugar

January Means New Workout Clothes, and We're Motivated by These 15 Styles

January means new workout clothes; it's a surefire way to get us that much more excited about moving our bodies. Now that the temperatures have dropped, it's the perfect time to layer up with cozy pieces meant to go the distance. These 15 styles do just that, and are making us that much more excited to put together a workout plan.
APPAREL
houstoniamag.com

Get Motivated With These Must-Have Workout Staples For Women

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. Whether to lose some inches for summer, a birthday vacation or simply to get in shape, one...
WORKOUTS
bphawkeye.org

Types of arm workouts to get huge, bulky arms

If you are interested in working out and gaining some muscle, here are some exercises that are good to begin with. Bicep Curls- This exercise is the most basic way to bulk up your biceps, and the motion is pretty simple. Keep your elbows stationary and your back straight and curl the dumbbells towards your shoulders.
WORKOUTS
themanual.com

Best Medicine Ball Workouts for Getting Stronger

Although we all struggle with the motivation to work out from time to time, one of the best ways to prevent burnout and boredom with your exercise routine is to keep your workouts varied. From running and HIIT workouts to low-impact exercises like rowing and indoor cycling, there are tons of ways to get your body moving and your heart pounding. Just as there are many modalities of cardio exercise, so too are there numerous strength training implements that can be used to mix up weightlifting workouts. Dumbbells, barbells, kettlebells, suspension trainers, sandbags, and resistance bands are some of the most common resistance training tools you’ll encounter at a gym, along with medicine balls—a fun and versatile training tool useful for anything from explosive plyometric exercises to slow and controlled core work.
WORKOUTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

2. Get your workout in while you work.

Still working from home? This FlexiSpot exercise bike and desk combo from @treyfoundjules’s page is perfect for anyone who is stuck at a desk all day. You can get your workout in while you’re on a Zoom meeting. @treyfoundjules For all my WFH friends ✨ #flexispot #flexispotambassador #amazonfinds...
WORKOUTS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Women’s Winter Jackets for Every Locale and Style

The bone-chilling season has yet to release us from its grasp — which means there are still a few months left to bundle up in style. Whether you live in sunny Hollywood (where temps under 50 might be deemed “cold”), a snow-capped ski haven like Aspen or elsewhere, we’ve rounded up some of the best winter jackets for women for staying chic in every locale. Those seeking style inspiration can look to Kate Hudson‘s winter getaway in Colorado, where she wore a plush lamb fur coat by Marni; or Alicia Keys and Karlie Kloss, who both (separately) wore oversized black puffer...
APPAREL
FOX2Now

Money Saver: Huge savings on items from the Vera Bradley Outlet

ST. LOUIS – It’s some of the lowest prices of the season at the Vera Bradley Outlet online. Take up to 65 percent off a variety of handbags, wallets, and accessories. Then take another 30-percent off. Turnabout Crossbody bags fall from $90 to $31.50. It’s the lowest price by more than $20 in this pattern. Spend $35 to get free shipping. You will need to enter your email address to gain access to the sale. Click here to shop this deal.
SHOPPING
