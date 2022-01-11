Money Saver: Look good while getting healthy with deals on workout clothes

We're spending this week fine tuning all our healthy habits, and as we're planning out our workouts, we know just as well as anyone that there's real motivation in putting on a cute workout outfit. With the major rise in athleisure over the years, our workout wardrobe has definitely expanded, but all the cute pieces in our closet don't always perform the best, and we want something that'll hold up while we sprint or squat. That's why we always come back to Lululemon. The brand has cute clothes that actually keep you supported and comfortable under pressure, and in 2022, there are so many new fun colors and cool silhouettes to try. Whether you're looking to deepen your yoga practice, sharpen your volley, or improve your mile time, there's a piece that belongs in your cart ASAP. Keep on reading to shop our selects!

APPAREL ・ 11 DAYS AGO