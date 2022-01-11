ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Businesses Gain Competitive Edge With Earth Observation and Geospatial Analytics

By AIT News Desk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA growing number of companies say their businesses have benefitted thanks to actionable geospatial insights from satellite-based Earth observation technology. Members of the media are invited to learn why and how organizations are driving this trend...

ALICE Technologies And Align JV Extend Partnership

Construction Innovators Collaborate to Reduce Risk, Drive Schedule Success for Major U.K. Infrastructure Project. ALICE Technologies and Align JV a joint venture of Bouygues Travaux Publics, Sir Robert McAlpine, and VolkerFitzpatrick that is delivering the Central 1 (C1) portion of HS2 Phase One – today announced that the two organizations will be expanding their partnership on HS2, one of the largest infrastructure construction projects currently underway in Europe. ALICE Technologies’ construction simulation and optimization platform helps general contractors worldwide leverage the power of AI to plan, bid and build their large-scale infrastructure and commercial projects more efficiently.
WORLD
DeHealth Introduces Decentralized Metaverse to Revolutionize Healthcare Services

A British non-profit organization, DeHealth has announced the start of the creation of a Decentralized Metaverse. Decentralized Metaverse could change the healthcare industry forever. It will take millions of doctors and patients to a new world where they can work, interact with each other in full 3D format and earn virtual assets by selling their anonymized medical data. The DeHealth Metaverse will be an extension of the VR, AR, and Mixed Reality (MR) technologies.
HEALTH
Hekka Labs Introduces The First Decentralized Chronic Disease Data Management Ecosystem In South Asia

Providing a transformational health care data management ecosystem using blockchain technology to solve multiple pain points in managing healthcare data. Hekka Labs launches a game changing decentralized healthcare ecosystem for a far more efficient health record management. The firm will concentrate on the Southeast Asia market, starting with India, where it will establish the largest chronic disease data management network. Hekka then intends to connect to the rest of the world’s healthcare market through the design and implementation of proprietary Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT).
Spotlight News

Gauging the resilience of complex networks

TROY — Whether a transformer catches fire in a power grid, a species disappears from an ecosystem, or water floods a city street, many systems can absorb a certain amount of disruption. But how badly does a single failure weaken the network? And how much damage can it take before it tips into collapse? Network […]
SCIENCE
Further Investment In Talent Continues As Emex Appoints New VP Of Technology Operations

Emex, the leading ESG technology provider, continues to bolster its executive team with experienced and industry-respected technology operations lead. Leading ESG technology provider Emex has appointed Michael Lazor to a newly created role as VP of Technology Operations to its global leadership team. The move is part of Emex’s ambitious growth strategy aimed at disrupting the sustainability space in 2022.
BUSINESS
Sapience Analytics Partners With HCL Technologies to Bring Enhanced Digital Workplace Solutions to Market on a Global Scale

Sapience Analytics, a market leader in knowledge workforce management, announced a partnership with HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, to develop and distribute technologies to support employee productivity improvement. Under the terms of the partnership, HCL will enhance and resell Sapience’s knowledge workforce management solution, which has been used by more than 90 companies across the globe.
BUSINESS
Mirantis Brings Secure Registries To Any Kubernetes Distribution

Mirantis Secure Registry 3.0 supports usage across any Kubernetes distribution to help enterprises secure their software supply chain. Mirantis, the open cloud company, announced the release of Mirantis Secure Registry (MSR) 3.0, which supports usage across any Kubernetes distribution. Security is often an afterthought during application development and lifecycle management,...
SOFTWARE
Volotea Becomes First Navitaire New Skies Airline Operating In The Cloud

Navitaire unveils large scale fully cloud-enabled airline reservations platform. Navitaire and Volotea, the airline of Europe’s small and mid-sized cities, achieved an important milestone in their accelerated journey to the public cloud. Volotea is the first Navitaire airline customer to migrate its entire digital-first airline reservations and retailing platform, New Skies®, to Microsoft Azure. Navitaire, an Amadeus company, provides technology and business solutions to the airline industry, powering more than 60 of the world’s leading low-cost and hybrid carriers today.
LIFESTYLE
Dominus Capital Partners with Uptime Institute

Dominus Capital, L.P. and affiliates have completed their investment in Uptime Institute, the global digital infrastructure authority. Uptime provides assessment, certification, and consulting services for owners, operators, and users of digital infrastructure, and also provides education, accreditation, and membership network services for data center professionals and organizations. Uptime primarily serves financial institutions, telecom, colocation, government, and cloud markets on a global basis. Founded in 1993, Uptime is a true data center industry pioneer, having created the universally recognized and proprietary Tier classification system for data center design, construction, and operations.
BUSINESS
Pacsun Improves Profitability With Intelligent Allocation And Replenishment With Antuit.ai

Companies slated to co-present “omnichannel-aware allocation” for NRF 2022 Retail’s Big Show. Antuit.ai, a leader in AI-powered SaaS solutions for consumer products and retail insights and now part of Zebra Technologies, and Pacsun, a leading specialty retailer, will co-present for NRF 2022 about how they worked together to double Pacsun’s ship completes by better anticipating online demand and intelligently leveraging their stores as online fulfillment centers.
RETAIL
BTCS Adds Algorand to its Blockchain Infrastructure Operations

BTCS Inc., a blockchain technology-focused company, announces it has added Algorand (ALGO) to its infrastructure staking operations. Algorand’s blockchain features asset development, atomic swaps and smart contract execution. BTCS earns revenue by being rewarded with additional tokens. The Company has also deployed a proprietary script to compound its rewards daily.
MARKETS
Virtana bags $73M to build its hybrid cloud observability business

Virtana today said it raised $73 million in an unspecified funding round to grow its hybrid cloud operations management business. The company, officially Virtual Instruments Inc., sells tools based on machine learning that help enterprises monitor, manage and optimize hybrid cloud environments, which are emerging categories called AIOps and observability.
BUSINESS
chaminade.edu

Nonprofit Business Plan Competition 2022

Chaminade University’s Hogan Entrepreneurial Program and American Savings Bank are currently seeking entries in its Nonprofit Business Plan Competition. The competition, held every other year, is open to Hawaii nonprofit organizations looking to start new ventures that will benefit society. Finalists and winning nonprofits will receive grants ranging from $1,000 to $12,000 to support their proposals.
HAWAII STATE
Codat Announces Partnership With Moody’s Analytics To Improve Small Business Lending

Integration will automate data handling and simplify underwriting. Codat, the universal API for small business data, announced that it has entered into a product partnership agreement with Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of analytic tools and risk assessment capabilities. The Codat API is being integrated into Moody’s Analytics CreditLens™ solution, and will enable financial service providers using Moody’s Analytics’ solution to connect with many accounting platform providers, meaningfully increasing efficiencies for underwriting of small business loans. The long-term vision for this partnership is to improve credit access to millions of small business owners nationwide.
SMALL BUSINESS
How an advanced degree in business analytics can boost your career

As companies increasingly rely on data to drive strategic growth, there is a greater need, more than ever, for employees and leaders to be skilled at business analytics. For example, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a management analyst career is one of the fastest-growing, highest-paying positions in business, with projected growth greater than 14% from 2020 to 2030.
SCIENCE
Focus on Cooperation, Not Competition to Build a Business Community

I’m a co-founder of a company in the ultra-competitive online education market, with more than 2.5 million users in multiple countries. So while I’m familiar with the concept of competition — I’m not naive — I’m convinced that organizations should be afraid of internal problems rather than other companies. From my experience, the business community can strengthen its every member if we build it on cooperation, not competition.
EDUCATION
Top Jobs in Business Analytics

Our world is overrun with data. This is great news for people who are interested in getting a business analytics degree because the sheer volume of data in our modern world is at the heart of these careers. The business analytics field is all about gathering and interpreting information to understand the past and make better decisions for the future. The data could be anything from quarterly sales numbers to an organization’s transportation costs.
JOBS
How eCommerce brands can gain a competitive edge with their DXP?

Nearly three quarters (72%) or decision makers worldwide anticipate the bulk of their revenue coming from their ecommerce websites by 2025. But how can brands achieve peak performance? Investing in a commerce platform with capabilities like Episerver can give ambitious businesses the competitive advantage needed to stay ahead. The pandemic...
INTERNET
HCL Technologies Acquires Hungarian Data Engineering Services Company Starschema

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Starschema, a leading provider of data engineering services, based in Budapest, Hungary. The strategic acquisition will bolster HCL’s capability in digital engineering — driven by data engineering and increase its presence in Central and Eastern Europe.
BUSINESS
CITIC Telecom CPC’s Data Science And Innovation Team Wins The Championship Of “Material Demand Forecast” Award In The 5th China Industrial Internet Data Innovation And Application Contest

Innovative AI Algorithms and Smart Analysis Transform Supply Chain Management. CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (CITIC Telecom CPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), is honored to announce that its data science and innovation team has won the championship of “Material Demand Forecast” award in the 5th China Industrial Internet Data Innovation and Application Contest. The contest was jointly organized by The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and People’s Government of Baoan District, and was strongly supported by Alliance of Industrial Internet and Shenzhen Industrial and Information Technology Bureau.
SCIENCE

