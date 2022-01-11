How Businesses Gain Competitive Edge With Earth Observation and Geospatial Analytics

Dominus Capital, L.P. and affiliates have completed their investment in Uptime Institute, the global digital infrastructure authority. Uptime provides assessment, certification, and consulting services for owners, operators, and users of digital infrastructure, and also provides education, accreditation, and membership network services for data center professionals and organizations. Uptime primarily serves financial institutions, telecom, colocation, government, and cloud markets on a global basis. Founded in 1993, Uptime is a true data center industry pioneer, having created the universally recognized and proprietary Tier classification system for data center design, construction, and operations.
Comments / 0