We finally have something to be excited about during the offseason for the Mariners. Amidst all the turmoil and sadness that the labor stoppage brings, we have a bright spot that stands out and makes us forget about it for a little while. International signing day is here, and the Mariners brought in a couple of incredible players to their system, headlined by Lazaro Montes.

MLB ・ 1 HOUR AGO