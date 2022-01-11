Why introducing the X-Men in 'Doctor Strange 2' is... madness

One of the biggest surprises of the first Doctor Strange movie was Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Although, for this iteration of the character, he wasn’t referred to as a “Baron” just yet. That’s because he wasn’t a villain for ninety percent of the movie. In my opinion, that movie did Doctor Strange’s second most greatest villain some serious justice and set the stages for their impending rivalry. That will be the big conflict for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Or will it? The post-credits scene for Doctor Strange saw Karl Mordo finally deciding to live up to his villainous nature. What was cool about his villainous turn is that he didn’t just decide to become a villain for the sake of being Doctor Strange’s enemy. After discovering that the Ancient One was drawing power from the dark dimension to prolong her life, he became disillusioned with her ways and decided to walk his own path. Unfortunately, the path that he chose was not an heroic one. In his eyes, the many sorcerers of the world became a problem for the world and he decided to put an end to them. And as we can all guess, Doctor Strange is probably one of those sorcerers. Seeing Mordo lose his way and turn against Strange due to the differences in how they see the handling of magic was a far cry from how their rivalry came to be in the comics. In short, Mordo was a typical, power-seeking villain who hated Strange because the Ancient One liked him more.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO