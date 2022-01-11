ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mix: The Smile, Kae Tempest, Yard Act, More

By Bob Boilen
NPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have teamed up with Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner for a new trio they call The Smile. On this week's show, I play their new song, "You Will Never Work In Television Again." Kae Tempest is a brilliant poet, playwright, and singer....

www.npr.org

Classic Rock 96.1

Hear New Song by Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s the Smile

The Smile, a new trio that includes Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, have released their debut song, "You Will Never Work in Television Again." This is the track's first official release, but fans may recognize it from the band’s inaugural public performance last year during the Glastonbury livestream Live at Worthy Farm, which featured other new songs by the group, too.
MUSIC
musicomh.com

Yard Act – The Overload

The music scene in 2022 seems like it needs a bit of a refresher. While the likes of Ed Sheeran and Adele are undoubtedly talented, there’s something very safe about them. What’s needed is a band who take risks, who sound utterly refreshing and will make parents around the country bang on bedroom doors, yelling “what the hell are you listening to?”.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Kae Tempest Shares New Single, ‘More Pressure’ Ft. Kevin Abstract

British spoken word artist, rapper, poet, novelist, and playwright Kae Tempest has shared their new single “More Pressure” with Kevin Abstract. The song is from their upcoming album The Line Is A Curve set for release on 8 April via American Recordings/Republic Records. It is the fourth album from the Lewisham-based artist and has been produced by long term collaborator Dan Carey alongside executive production by Rick Rubin.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Yard Act Share Video for New Single “Rich”

English rock group Yard Act have shared a video for their new single “Rich.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, The Overload, which will be out on January 21 via Island/Zen F.C. Watch the James Slater-directed video below. In a press release, frontman James Smith...
MUSIC
The Independent

Thom Yorke reveals debut single from new band The Smile

Thom Yorke has revealed the debut single from his new band The Smile.The Radiohead frontman has teamed up with bandmate Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner for the new musical project.The track, You Will Never Work In Television Again, was first performed as part of the group’s secret show at  last year’s Glastonbury event Live At Worthy Farm.An accompanying video to the frantic rock song, which lasts just under three minutes, shows a teleprompter on which the lyrics are displayed.It is the first official release from The Smile and is produced by Nigel Godrich.The band have also announced three live shows that will be played consecutively within a 24 hour period on January 29 and 30.The shows will be performed at Magazine London in front of a live seated audience in the round but will also be livestreamed. Read More What the papers say – January 6Health trusts urge patients to leave hospitals as soon as they are ableAssurances NHS is not overwhelmed ‘will not chime’ with experience of staff
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radiohead#Japanese#Canadian#Souk Demo 4#Barbara 6
NME

Sam Kim collaborates with R3HAB on new English song ‘Smile’

Korean-American singer Sam Kim has dropped a brand-new English single titled ‘Smile’, in collaboration with Moroccan-Dutch DJ R3HAB. The dance pop track was produced R3HAB, who has previously worked on tracks for various other hit K-pop acts, including TWICE, Chung Ha and more. “You always thinking, I lie / And my heart don’t stop denying / Baby, I love the way you thinking / I love the way you fuckin’ smile,” Kim croons in the chorus as the beat begins to drop.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Holodrum (mems Yard Act, Hookworms, more) announce debut LP, share “Free Advice”

Holodrum are a dance-oriented new group that features members of indie bands from Leeds you might know, including Yard Act, Hookworms, Virginia Wing, Drahla, Cowtown and more. The seven-piece unit are: Emily Garner (vocals), Matthew Benn (synth/bass/production), Jonathan Nash (drums), Jonathan Wilkinson (guitar), Sam Shjipstone (guitar/vocals), Christopher Duffin (sax/synth) and Steve Nuttall (percussion). “When it comes to doing music most bands fall between two extremes of doing it for some goal or as an end to itself,” says Shjipstone, who also plays in Yard Act. “I think Holodrum is about the joy and complexity of living, and I just hope to god everyone gets to have a good time doing it.”
ROCK MUSIC
