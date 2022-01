The new year may be just two weeks old, but Chevrolet is already preparing for 2023. The Detroit auto giant plans to start producing the 2023 C8 Corvette in early May, according to the Corvette Action Center (h/t Motor1.com). That would mean that the sports car’s eagerly anticipated high-performance variant, the Z06, could be on the road by the time fall rolls around. The enthusiast website reported on Thursday that General Motor’s Bowling Green, Kentucky plant will stop building the 2022 ‘Vette on May 6 and that production of the 2023 car will begin on May 9. In past years, there has...

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO