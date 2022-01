Zentist is automating the insurance billing process and revenue cycle management for dental practices and dental groups in the US. Founder: "I am passionate about using technology to solve hard problems in complex and highly regulated industries" "We align our success with the success of our customers by delivering efficient and effective insurance billing results," he said. "As consumers, we would like to have a better experience and significantly fewer headaches when trying to pay for our dental care" "Zentist" was founded by Manuchehr Kurbonali and Paulina Song in 2016 with the mission of bringing transparency and affordability to financial transactions in dental care.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO