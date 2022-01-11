Cinnamon Raisin Oatmeal

While blondies might seem like a knockoff version of real brownies, meaning the chocolate kind, The Guardian informs us that the first blondie recipes date back to the late 19thcentury, making them at least a decade older than brownies. Although most blondies today contain some chocolate in the form of chocolate chips, the primary flavor tends to be butterscotch from the brown sugar. In this version however, recipe developer Catherine Brookes has given the classic blondie a makeover by using cinnamon. She describes these blondies by saying, "Warm spicy cinnamon and sweet white chocolate make for a delicious combination in this easy bake," adding, "I love that you only need one bowl to mix up the batter."

