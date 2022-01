I don’t know about you, but watching the Philadelphia Eagles play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round on Sunday put me to sleep faster than a dose of NyQuil. Throughout that entire game, the only thing I could think about is how the Eagles could have been at least competitive in that game if they had even decent quarterback play. Sure, Jalen Hurts is fun to watch if you have no rooting interest, but can you imagine going into a game on a week-to-week basis putting your faith in him to win games? Because of that, the Eagles should be looking to improve at that position going into 2022. Yup, it’s time to open up the can of Kirk Cousins trade partners again.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO