Soccer

Transfer news: Zakaria move under discussion

By BBC Sport
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalf Rangnick is looking at Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp learns useful lesson from Arsenal stalemate

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not write off their rare goalless performance as he believes it will provide valuable help in preparing for the visit of Brentford.The 0-0 draw with 10-man Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg was the first time since April the Reds had not scored in a home match and only the second occasion this season they had drawn a blank.A first-half sending-off meant the visitors retreated into a back five, and while Klopp’s side failed to break that down, the manager feels it may have given the Reds an insight into what to expect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Who could succeed Rafael Benitez as Everton manager?

Rafael Benitez’s departure from Everton has thrown open another managerial vacancy and some interesting names are already being lined up to replace the 61-year-old Spaniard.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the potential contenders to replace him.Wayne RooneyEngland and Manchester United’s leading goalscorer has endured a baptism of fire in his first managerial job at Derby and the temptation to return to his boyhood club could prove too strong to turn down should the call come. Everton have prised managers away from Premier League rivals in the past – Ronald Koeman from Southampton and Marco Silva...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
FIFA
The Independent

Robert Lewandowski wins Fifa Best Award 2021 for second year in a row

Robert Lewandowski has won the Best Fifa Men’s Player award for the second year in a row after finishing ahead of Lionel Messi at the ceremony in Zurich on Monday evening.The Bayern Munich and Poland striker defended his title after a record-breaking goalscoring season in the Bundesliga and his victory comes comes after Messi beat the 33-year-old to the 2021 Ballon d’Or prize last month. Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah completed the top three. Lewandowski enjoyed another remarkable year for Bayern Munich as he broke Gerd Muller’s 49-year-old Bundesliga record for most goals in a season when he netted...
FIFA
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to return to Arsenal early from Africa Cup of Nations over heart issue

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will return to Arsenal early from the Africa Cup of Nations with Gabon’s football federation (FEGAFOOT) confirming his early departure.The Gunners striker has been in Cameroon but has not yet featured in the tournament in Cameroon after he was positive for Covid-19.And now cardiac lesions have been found in tests conducted.Aubameyang missed his side’s opener against Comoros after contracting coronavirus and was then ruled out of Friday’s clash against Ghana due to a minor heart concern.Gabon announced last week that Aubameyang, along with team-mates Mario Lemina and Axel Meye, had been found to have “cardiac lesions”.The problem was...
SOCCER
The Independent

Man United vs Aston Villa player ratings: Philippe Coutinho rescues draw on Premier League return

Aston Villa rescued a 2-2 draw in the Premier League against Manchester United after mistakes led to both of the visitors goals.It was an awful start from Villa. Bruno Fernandes took a soft free kick and took his time to strike. When he did, it was a deft touch and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez looked to have caught it. But he dropped it through his legs to put United ahead.Mason Greenwood had a few chances and Villa threw all they had at United in the closing minutes of the first half but heading into the break the visitors were still 1-0...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte happy at Tottenham but ‘will see’ about long-term future

Antonio Conte could not give assurances about his long-term future at Tottenham but insists he is happy at the club.Conte signed a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season when he joined the club in November as he tries to take Spurs back to the top table of English football.He has inherited a bigger job than he thought, though, and has spoken publicly about how there is an “important gap” between his side and the top four.🎙 “For sure I want to improve the situation. I think that the people deserve much more than this.”Antonio Conte previews Sunday's North...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea sweep Fifa Best coaching awards as Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes win prizes

Chelsea completed a sweep of the Fifa Best coaching awards as Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes won the respective prizes for men’s and women’s coach of the year. The Blues reached the finals of both the men’s and women’s Champions League last season, with the men’s side defeating Manchester City to lift the European Cup for the second time - less than five months after Tuchel was appointed manager. The women’s team were defeated by Barcelona in their first appearance in the Women’s Champions League final but won a domestic treble, sealed by winning the FA Cup with victory over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Best FIFA Awards 2022 LIVE: Updates as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski among nominees

Follow live updates from the Fifa Best Awards as the as the men’s and women’s player of the year are crowned in Zurich. Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski are up for the men’s award, which is being handed out one month on from the Ballon d’Or. Messi was the winner on that occasion, beating Lewandowski to the prize, after a 2021 which saw the Argentina star claim a first major international honour with his country at the Copa America. He also won the Copa del Rey and finished as La Liga’s top scorer with Barcelona on his last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp reveals ‘long talk’ with Curtis Jones over his potential at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has had “a long talk” with Curtis Jones as he believes it is now time for the academy graduate to step up and start fulfilling his potential.The 20-year-old has endured a difficult time since October, with a freak eye injury in training being followed by a Covid-enforced absence.However, he had previously shown flashes of his brilliance, dominating the game in the 5-1 Champions League win over Porto, and with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane – at the Africa Cup of Nations – and hip-injury victim Thiago Alcantara all absent his creativity could be an important factor...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Lage insists Wolves never considered asking to postpone Southampton game

Bruno Lage insisted Wolves never considered asking to postpone their game against Southampton and will always look to play.Raul Jimenez’s penalty and second-half goals from Conor Coady and Adama Traore earned a 3-1 win at Molineux.James Ward-Prowse’s wonderful late free-kick briefly made it 2-1 and Romain Perraud hit the bar just before Traore wrapped up victory injury time.Wolves were missing Ruben Neves with Covid while Romain Saiss is on international duty and Hee-Chan Hwang, Willy Boly, Marcal, Pedro Neto, Yerson Mosquera and Jonny are injured.Lage gave a debut to defender Toti Gomes after recalling him from Grasshoppers, included two goalkeepers...
PREMIER LEAGUE

