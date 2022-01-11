Transfer news: Zakaria move under discussion

Bruno Lage insisted Wolves never considered asking to postpone their game against Southampton and will always look to play.Raul Jimenez’s penalty and second-half goals from Conor Coady and Adama Traore earned a 3-1 win at Molineux.James Ward-Prowse’s wonderful late free-kick briefly made it 2-1 and Romain Perraud hit the bar just before Traore wrapped up victory injury time.Wolves were missing Ruben Neves with Covid while Romain Saiss is on international duty and Hee-Chan Hwang, Willy Boly, Marcal, Pedro Neto, Yerson Mosquera and Jonny are injured.Lage gave a debut to defender Toti Gomes after recalling him from Grasshoppers, included two goalkeepers...
