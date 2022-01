The Rockies need offensive upgrades for the 2022 season after having one of their less notable seasons in 2021. The team struggled with getting on-base, driving in runs, and utilizing the long ball, all of which was magnified while away from Coors Field. They need help, especially in the outfield, and one option available to Bill Schmidt is Kyle Schwarber. However, the question remains, does he make sense for Colorado?

