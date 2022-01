The stock of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) has seen a fall of 14% over the last month, while it is down 20% over the last week. TTWO stock rose from levels of around $160 in early December 2021 to levels of $182 earlier this month, before falling to levels of $143 currently. This fall can be attributed to its announcement of the Zynga acquisition in a $12.6 billion deal, valuing Zynga at $9.86 per share, reflecting a large 64% premium to Zynga’s last week share price of $6. Although the 64% figure may appear to be high, it should be noted that Zynga stock was being weighed down over the recent months, owing to declining user engagement levels and changes to Apple’s ad tracking policy.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO