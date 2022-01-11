ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers Explore Relationship between Dopamine Drive in Brain and Brown Fat

By American Physiological Society (APS)
 6 days ago

Article title: Dopaminergic input from the posterior hypothalamus to the raphe pallidus area inhibits brown adipose tissue thermogenesis. Authors: Ellen...

New research shows gene exchange between viruses and hosts drives evolution

The first comprehensive analysis of viral horizontal gene transfer (HGT) illustrates the extent to which viruses pick up genes from their hosts to hone their infection process, while at the same time hosts also co-opt useful viral genes. HGT is the movement of genetic material between disparate groups of organisms,...
Researchers Predict Rat Behaviors From Brain Activity

Newswise — If behavior is a language, University of Oregon neuroscientist Luca Mazzucato is decoding its grammar. Distinct, coordinated activity in large sets of neurons can predict a rat’s future behavior, he and his team showed in a new study. They created a dictionary that links brain activity patterns to simple actions. The finding helps them to understand how the brain decides the timing of future actions, and connects small actions into larger sequences.
Where are memories stored in the brain? New research suggests they may be in the connections between your brain cells

All memory storage devices, from your brain to the RAM in your computer, store information by changing their physical qualities. Over 130 years ago, pioneering neuroscientist Santiago Ramón y Cajal first suggested that the brain stores information by rearranging the connections, or synapses, between neurons. Since then, neuroscientists have attempted to understand the physical changes associated with memory formation. But visualizing and mapping synapses is challenging to do. For one, synapses are very small and tightly packed together. They’re roughly 10 billion times smaller than the smallest object a standard clinical MRI can visualize. Furthermore, there are approximately 1 billion synapses...
Coordinate control of basal epithelial cell fate and stem cell maintenance by core EMT transcription factor Zeb1

Maintenance of undifferentiated, long-lived, and often quiescent stem cells in the basal compartment is important for homeostasis and regeneration of multiple epithelial tissues, but the molecular mechanisms that coordinately control basal cell fate and stem cell quiescence are elusive. Here, we report an epithelium-intrinsic requirement for Zeb1, a core transcriptional inducer of epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition, for mammary epithelial ductal side branching and for basal cell regenerative capacity. Our findings uncover an evolutionarily conserved role of Zeb1 in promoting basal cell fate over luminal differentiation. We show that Zeb1 loss results in increased basal cell proliferation at the expense of quiescence and self-renewal. Moreover, Zeb1 cooperates with YAP to activate Axin2 expression, and inhibition of Wnt signaling partially restores stem cell function to Zeb1-deficient basal cells. Thus, Zeb1 is a transcriptional regulator that maintains both basal cell fate and stem cell quiescence, and it functions in part through suppressing Wnt signaling.
Garden tip: The relationship between plants and water

The amount of water absorbed by a plant is enormous. And the amount given off into the air as water vapor is also enormous. For example, a tomato plant will transpire approximately 33 gallons and a corn plant 54 gallons during the growing season. The water moves from the soil...
Research shows meditation has power effects on the brain

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Scientists estimate that between 200 million to 500 million people meditate worldwide. And more than 14% of Americans have meditated at least once. This popular practice is known to improve focus and make you feel better, but research is also showing it has powerful effects...
WATCH: Researchers train goldfish to drive

Goldfish are capable of navigating on land, these researchers found, after training fish to drive. Each time they reached a target, they were rewarded with food.
Mouse study finds age, disease change body temperature rhythms

Newswise — A new study finds that while young and healthy mice show clear differences between daytime and nighttime body temperature rhythms, in older and diseased animals the difference essentially disappeared. In humans and other mammals, body temperature oscillates in a 24-hour rhythm. This daily rhythm in body temperature...
The relationship between eating and exercise

Diet and exercise are each vital components of a healthy lifestyle. While these components tend to be looked at separately, diet and exercise are actually interconnected. According to the American College of Sports Medicine, adequate food and fluid should be consumed before, during and after exercise. Following that advice can help men and women maintain their blood glucose concentration during exercise, which allows them to maximize their performance and improves their recovery time.
The Major Problem With Research on Intimate Relationships

New research exposes a major problem with the scientific study of intimate relationships. This major issue persists across relationships research as well as other areas of the human experience. Human behavior varies along with factors such as gender identity, age, ethnic background, and sexual orientation. In a new article, published...
Researchers have found that there's no correlation between brain size and intelligence

A study from the University of Minnesota found that there is no such relationship between brain size and intelligence. A bigger brain does not mean that a person is smarter and a smaller brain does not mean that a person is dumb. It also found that your IQ level can change throughout your life. As you grow older, your IQ level may increase or decrease.
Research team finds new dual benefit mode of action for a drug candidate to fight Covid-19

Newswise — A research team led by Prof. Stephan Ludwig, a virologist at the Institute of Virology at the University of Münster, has found a new dual attack mode of action while working on the development of a drug candidate against SARS-CoV-2 infections. This could constitute the basis for a broadly effective drug to fight Covid 19. The data, which have now been published in the journal “Cellular and Molecular Life Sciences”, provided the basis for the approval issued by the German Institute of Drugs and Medicinal Products for a clinical study currently being worked on.
Researchers study training the brain to fight pain

In the war against the opioid crisis. doctors are looking for new ways to fight pain. There's a drug-free option that providers say they know works, but they don't know exactly why. Now they're looking for help figuring it out. Researchers at UW Medicine are looking for people who are...
Tandon Researchers Discover How Deep-Sea Worms Help Keep Natural Gases on Ice

Newswise — It is well known that natural gas hydrates, crystalline lattices of hydrogen-bonded water molecules that encapsulate small hydrocarbon molecules, on the ocean floors constitute both a potential accelerator of climate change and one of the greatest energy sources on Earth. But whether the huge amounts of natural gas that are so confined remain safely locked in crystalline hydrate cages, or are liberated into the ocean potentially to become atmospheric greenhouse gases, may depend in part on an unusual sea-floor symbiosis between worms and their microbial neighbors.
Distinct properties of adipose stem cell subpopulations determine fat depot-specific characteristics

In mammals, white adipose tissues are largely divided into visceral epididymal adipose tissue (EAT) and subcutaneous inguinal adipose tissue (IAT) with distinct metabolic properties. Although emerging evidence suggests that subpopulations of adipose stem cells (ASCs) would be important to explain fat depot differences, ASCs of two fat depots have not been comparatively investigated. Here, we characterized heterogeneous ASCs and examined the effects of intrinsic and tissue micro-environmental factors on distinct ASC features. We demonstrated that ASC subpopulations in EAT and IAT exhibited different molecular features with three adipogenic stages. ASC transplantation experiments revealed that intrinsic ASC features primarily determined their adipogenic potential. Upon obesogenic stimuli, EAT-specific SDC1+ ASCs promoted fibrotic remodeling, whereas IAT-specific CXCL14+ ASCs suppressed macrophage infiltration. Moreover, IAT-specific BST2high ASCs exhibited a high potential to become beige adipocytes. Collectively, our data broaden the understanding of ASCs with new insights into the origin of white fat depot differences.
Scientists dive deep into the different effects of morning and evening exercise

Newswise — It is well established that exercise improves health, and recent research has shown that exercise benefits the body in different ways, depending on the time of day. But scientists still do not know why the timing of exercise produces these different effects. To gain a better understanding, an international team of scientists recently carried out the most comprehensive study to date of exercise performed at different times of the day.
