Satellites

Nuclei of Muscle Cells Derived from Satellite Cells May Hold Epigenetic ‘Memory’

By American Physiological Society (APS)
 6 days ago

Article title: Epigenetic evidence for distinct contributions of resident and acquired myonuclei during long-term exercise adaptation using timed in vivo myonuclear labeling. Authors: Kevin A....

Popular Science

Scientists discover how a cell may cheat its own death

A digital illustration of an immune cell attacking a cancer cell. When battling an infection or a disease, immune cells may strategically pop to release signalling chemicals, but this process can be reversed, researchers found. Deposit PhotosCells may back out of self-destruction, posing one way they can manage their own functions.
CANCER
The Conversation U.S.

Where are memories stored in the brain? New research suggests they may be in the connections between your brain cells

All memory storage devices, from your brain to the RAM in your computer, store information by changing their physical qualities. Over 130 years ago, pioneering neuroscientist Santiago Ramón y Cajal first suggested that the brain stores information by rearranging the connections, or synapses, between neurons. Since then, neuroscientists have attempted to understand the physical changes associated with memory formation. But visualizing and mapping synapses is challenging to do. For one, synapses are very small and tightly packed together. They’re roughly 10 billion times smaller than the smallest object a standard clinical MRI can visualize. Furthermore, there are approximately 1 billion synapses...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Dental stem cell-derived extracellular vesicles as promising therapeutic agents in the treatment of diseases

Dental stem cells (DSCs), an important source of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), can be easily obtained by minimally invasive procedures and have been used for the treatment of various diseases. Classic paradigm attributed the mechanism of their therapeutic action to direct cell differentiation after targeted migration, while contemporary insights into indirect paracrine effect opened new avenues for the mystery of their actual low engraftment and differentiation ability in vivo. As critical paracrine effectors, DSC-derived extracellular vesicles (DSC-EVs) are being increasingly linked to the positive effects of DSCs by an evolving body of in vivo studies. Carrying bioactive contents and presenting therapeutic potential in certain diseases, DSC-EVs have been introduced as promising treatments. Here, we systematically review the latest in vivo evidence that supports the therapeutic effects of DSC-EVs with mechanistic studies. In addition, current challenges and future directions for the clinical translation of DSC-EVs are also highlighted to call for more attentions to the (I) distinguishing features of DSC-EVs compared with other types of MSC-EVs, (II) heterogeneity among different subtypes of DSC-derived EVs, (III) action modes of DSC-EVs, (IV) standardization for eligible DSC-EVs and (V) safety guarantee for the clinical application of DSC-EVs. The present review would provide valuable insights into the emerging opportunities of DSC-EVs in future clinical applications.
HEALTH
Newswise

Optimization of human umbilical cord blood-derived mesenchymal stem cell isolation and culture methods in serum- and xeno-free conditions

Although umbilical cord blood (UCB) is identified as a source of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) with various advantages, the success in cell isolation is volatile. Therefore, it is necessary to optimize methods of cord blood-derived MSC (UCB-MSC) isolation and culture. In this study, we evaluated the efficiency of UCB-MSC isolation and expansion using different commercially available serum- and xeno-free media and investigated the capacity of autologous serum and plasma as a supplement to support cell proliferation. Additionally, we defined the presence of multilineage-differentiating stress-enduring (Muse) cells in the UCB-MSC population. Functions of UCB-MSC in in vitro angiogenesis processes and anti-cancer were also verified.
SCIENCE
#Stem Cells#Muscle Growth#Profiling#Apsselect
Newswise

Mesenchymal Stem Cell-Derived Exosomes Modulate Chondrocyte Glutamine Metabolism to Alleviate Osteoarthritis Progression

Osteoarthritis (OA) had a high incidence in people over 65 years old, and there is currently no drug that could completely cure it. This study is aimed at studying the role of exosomes in regulating glutamine metabolism in the treatment of OA. First, we identified the exosomes extracted from the mouse OA model’s bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (MSC). In vitro, compared with the control group, the cell apoptosis in the OA group increased, while the cell proliferation of the OA group was suppressed. After exosomal treatment, cell apoptosis and cell proliferation were reversed. Inflammatory factors (TNFα, IL-6), glutamine metabolic activity-related proteins (c-MYC, GLS1), glutamine, and GSH/GSSG were increased in the OA group. The overexpression of c-MYC reduced the therapeutic effect of exosomes. At the same time, we found that chondrocyte functional factors (collagen II, Aggrecan) were improved under the treatment of exosomes. However, oe-c-MYC reversed the therapeutic effect of exosomes. In vivo, we found that the running capacity of the mice in the OA group was reduced, and the cartilage tissue was severely damaged. In addition, TNFα, IL-6, and chondrocyte apoptosis increased, while the metabolism of collagen II, Aggrecan, and glutamate decreased in the OA group. After exosomal treatment, the mice’s exercise capacity, tissue damage, inflammation, and chondrocyte function were improved, and glutamate metabolism was increased. This study showed that exosomes regulated the level of chondrocyte glutamine metabolism by regulating c-MYC, thereby alleviating OA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Human bone marrow-mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosomal microRNA-188 reduces bronchial smooth muscle cell proliferation in asthma through suppressing the JARID2/Wnt/β-catenin axis

The functions of exosomes in allergic diseases including asthma have aroused increasing concerns. This paper focuses on the effects of exosomes derived from human bone marrow-mesenchymal stem cells (hBM-MSCs) on the proliferation of bronchial smooth muscle cells in asthma and the mechanism involved. Exosomes were extracted from hBM-MSCs and identified. Human BSMCs were induced with transforming growth factor (TGF)-β1 to mimic an asthma-like condition in vitro and then treated with exosomes. A mouse model with asthma was induced by ovalbumin (OVA) and treated with exosomes for in vivo study. The hBM-MSC-derived exosomes significantly reduced the abnormal proliferation and migration of TGF-β1-treated BSMCs. microRNA (miR)-188 was the most enriched miRNA in exosomes according the microarray analysis, and JARID2 was identified as a mRNA target of miR-188. Either downregulation of miR-188 or upregulation of JARID2 blocked the protective effects of exosomes on BSMCs. JARID2 activated the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway. In the asthmatic mice, hBM-MSC-derived exosomes reduced inflammatory cell infiltration, mucus production, and collagen deposition in mouse lung tissues. In conclusion, this study suggestes that hBM-MSC-derived exosomes suppress proliferation of BSMCs and lung injury in asthmatic mice through the miR-188/JARID2/Wnt/β-catenin axis. This study may provide novel insights into asthma management.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Gamete Production from Stem Cells

Over the past 25 years, scientific advancements in stem cell technologies have led to a new hope of fertility restoration for those at risk or who have lost their fertility. Though some couples diagnosed with infertility are successfully able to conceive by utilizing assisted reproductive technologies, not all infertile couples are as fortunate. Medical interventions and environmental exposures can render patients sterile. However, patient-specific stem cells differentiated in vitro to gametes provide one possible avenue to aid infertile couples in producing their own genetic offspring. Although there are several challenges associated with utilizing stem cells for fertility restoration in clinical practice, the production of functional gametes in a dish provides promising possibilities.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Coordinate control of basal epithelial cell fate and stem cell maintenance by core EMT transcription factor Zeb1

Maintenance of undifferentiated, long-lived, and often quiescent stem cells in the basal compartment is important for homeostasis and regeneration of multiple epithelial tissues, but the molecular mechanisms that coordinately control basal cell fate and stem cell quiescence are elusive. Here, we report an epithelium-intrinsic requirement for Zeb1, a core transcriptional inducer of epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition, for mammary epithelial ductal side branching and for basal cell regenerative capacity. Our findings uncover an evolutionarily conserved role of Zeb1 in promoting basal cell fate over luminal differentiation. We show that Zeb1 loss results in increased basal cell proliferation at the expense of quiescence and self-renewal. Moreover, Zeb1 cooperates with YAP to activate Axin2 expression, and inhibition of Wnt signaling partially restores stem cell function to Zeb1-deficient basal cells. Thus, Zeb1 is a transcriptional regulator that maintains both basal cell fate and stem cell quiescence, and it functions in part through suppressing Wnt signaling.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Satellites
Newswise

Direct comparison of different therapeutic cell types susceptibility to inflammatory cytokines associated with COVID-19 acute lung injury

Although 90% of infections with the novel coronavirus 2 (COVID-19) are mild, many patients progress to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) which carries a high risk of mortality. Given that this dysregulated immune response plays a key role in the pathology of COVID-19, several clinical trials are underway to evaluate the effect of immunomodulatory cell therapy on disease progression. However, little is known about the effect of ARDS associated pro-inflammatory mediators on transplanted stem cell function and survival, and any deleterious effects could undermine therapeutic efficacy. As such, we assessed the impact of inflammatory cytokines on the viability, and paracrine profile (extracellular vesicles) of bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stromal cells, heart-derived cells, and umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stromal cells.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Distinct properties of adipose stem cell subpopulations determine fat depot-specific characteristics

In mammals, white adipose tissues are largely divided into visceral epididymal adipose tissue (EAT) and subcutaneous inguinal adipose tissue (IAT) with distinct metabolic properties. Although emerging evidence suggests that subpopulations of adipose stem cells (ASCs) would be important to explain fat depot differences, ASCs of two fat depots have not been comparatively investigated. Here, we characterized heterogeneous ASCs and examined the effects of intrinsic and tissue micro-environmental factors on distinct ASC features. We demonstrated that ASC subpopulations in EAT and IAT exhibited different molecular features with three adipogenic stages. ASC transplantation experiments revealed that intrinsic ASC features primarily determined their adipogenic potential. Upon obesogenic stimuli, EAT-specific SDC1+ ASCs promoted fibrotic remodeling, whereas IAT-specific CXCL14+ ASCs suppressed macrophage infiltration. Moreover, IAT-specific BST2high ASCs exhibited a high potential to become beige adipocytes. Collectively, our data broaden the understanding of ASCs with new insights into the origin of white fat depot differences.
Newswise

Nuclei-free Cells Prove Utility in Delivering Therapeutics to Diseased Tissues

Newswise — Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health report successfully removing the nucleus out of a type of ubiquitous cell, known as enucleation, then using the genetically engineered cell as a unique cargo-carrier to deliver therapeutics precisely to diseased tissues.
SAN DIEGO, CA
EurekAlert

Lymphoma cell metabolism may provide new cancer target

Aggressive and relatively common lymphomas called diffuse large B cell lymphomas (DLBCLs) have a critical metabolic vulnerability that can be exploited to trick these cancers into starving themselves, according to a study from researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and Cornell’s Ithaca campus. The researchers, whose study was published Dec....
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Magnetic-Plasmonic Hybrid Nanoparticles Isolate Lysosomes from Cells

Researchers at the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology have developed a method to isolate intact lysosomes from cells. The technique is rapid and produces samples of high purity. Lysosomes are the garbage-disposal organelles within a cell, and they are involved in numerous diseases, from lysosomal storage diseases to autoimmune disorders, certain cancers, and neurodegenerative diseases. However, they are difficult to study, as current techniques to isolate lysosomes from cells result in samples with poor purity and damaged or altered lysosomes. This new approach uses nanotechnology to rapidly extract a high-purity lysosome sample from cells.
SCIENCE
Tulsa World

Hemp may hold key to blocking COVID from entering human cells, researcher says

The nonintoxicating chemical compounds found in cannabis have potential for protection against COVID-19, with new research indicating that those compounds have the ability to block SARS-CoV-2 from entering human cells. According to a study published this week in the Journal of Natural Products, Richard Van Breemen, a researcher with Oregon...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Engineered adipose-derived stem cells with IGF-1-modified mRNA ameliorates osteoarthritis development

Osteoarthritis (OA), a prevalent degenerative disease characterized by degradation of extracellular matrix (ECM), still lacks effective disease-modifying therapy. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) transplantation has been regarded as the most promising approach for OA treatment while engrafting cells alone might not be adequate for effective regeneration. Genetic modification has been used to optimize MSC-based therapy; however, there are still significant limitations that prevent the clinical translation of this therapy including low efficacy and safety concerns. Recently, chemically modified mRNA (modRNA) represents a promising alternative for the gene-enhanced MSC therapy. In this regard, we hypothesized that adipose derived stem cells (ADSCs) engineered with modRNA encoding insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) were superior to native ADSCs on ameliorating OA development.
HEALTH
phillytrib.com

How 'Muscle Memory' May Help Us Get in Shape

After two years of COVID-19 and its disruptions to our exercise routines, many of us may feel like we have forgotten how to be fit. But an encouraging new study suggests that our muscles remember. The study involved mice, but it builds on similar experiments with weight training and people. It found that muscles developed a pervasive and lasting molecular “memory” of past resistance exercises that helped them bounce back quickly from long layoffs.
WORKOUTS
Neuroscience News

Neurons Derived From Stem Cells Predict Psychosis and Cognitive Deficits in Individuals With Schizophrenia

Summary: Clinical symptoms of schizophrenia, such as psychosis and cognitive deficits, can be predicted from the activity of neurons derived from a patient’s stem cells. In a breakthrough that holds significant promise for early diagnosis and better treatment of psychiatric illness, researchers have for the first time used neurons derived from human stem cells to predict the cardinal features of a psychiatric illness, such as psychosis and cognitive deficits in patients with schizophrenia.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Mouse study finds age, disease change body temperature rhythms

Newswise — A new study finds that while young and healthy mice show clear differences between daytime and nighttime body temperature rhythms, in older and diseased animals the difference essentially disappeared. In humans and other mammals, body temperature oscillates in a 24-hour rhythm. This daily rhythm in body temperature...
SCIENCE

