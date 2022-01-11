ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blocking Endothelin Receptor Weakens Pressor Response in People with Obesity

By American Physiological Society (APS)
Newswise
 6 days ago

Article title: Endothelin receptor blockade blunts the pressor response to acute stress in obese men and women. Authors: Cassandra C. Derella, Anson M. Blanks, Xiaoling...

www.newswise.com

MedicalXpress

Using cannabinoids to treat obesity

Though cannabis is often associated with "the munchies" in popular culture, University of Toronto researcher Justin Matheson is asking whether cannabinoids—naturally occurring compounds in the plant—can actually be used to treat obesity. "On the surface, the research seems a bit paradoxical," says Matheson, who earned a Ph.D. from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

MJFF Grant Supports Work Into Potential of Sigma-2 Receptors

Cognition Therapeutics has received a grant from the Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF) for Parkinson’s Research to support preclinical work into two potential sigma-2 receptor modulators for Parkinson’s disease. The Therapeutic Pipeline Program Grant award, whose amount and duration were not specified, will help to fund studies of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Sleep deprivation increases serotonin 2a receptor response in brain

Newswise — The serotonin 2A (5-HT2A) receptor is widely distributed in the brain and plays a critical role in perception, cognition and psychosis. It is also responsible for the psychedelic effects of drugs, such as psilocybin (hallucinogenic mushrooms) and LSD. Abnormal 5-HT2A receptor function is associated with psychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia. The leading class of antipsychotic drugs used to treat schizophrenia targets 5-HT2A receptors to reduce symptoms of hallucinations and impaired cognition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Mouse study finds age, disease change body temperature rhythms

Newswise — A new study finds that while young and healthy mice show clear differences between daytime and nighttime body temperature rhythms, in older and diseased animals the difference essentially disappeared. In humans and other mammals, body temperature oscillates in a 24-hour rhythm. This daily rhythm in body temperature...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Scientists dive deep into the different effects of morning and evening exercise

Newswise — It is well established that exercise improves health, and recent research has shown that exercise benefits the body in different ways, depending on the time of day. But scientists still do not know why the timing of exercise produces these different effects. To gain a better understanding, an international team of scientists recently carried out the most comprehensive study to date of exercise performed at different times of the day.
GERMANY
Newswise

Nuclei-free Cells Prove Utility in Delivering Therapeutics to Diseased Tissues

Newswise — Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health report successfully removing the nucleus out of a type of ubiquitous cell, known as enucleation, then using the genetically engineered cell as a unique cargo-carrier to deliver therapeutics precisely to diseased tissues.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Medical News Today

Vitamin D supplements, heart health, and cancer risk

Initial research has suggested that vitamin D may reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease and cancer. However, there have been few large, higher-quality randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to corroborate this. A recent RCT examined the effects of vitamin D supplementation in Finland. It found no association between vitamin D...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Newswise

New Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Guidelines from the American College of Gastroenterology

Newswise — In patients with cirrhosis and chronic liver disease, acute-on-chronic liver failure is emerging as a major cause of mortality. New guidelines published January 10, 2022 in The American Journal of Gastroenterology indicate the preferred approach to the management of patients with acute-on-chronic liver failure and represent the official practice recommendations of the American College of Gastroenterology. The guidelines were developed by Jasmohan S. Bajaj, MD, MS, FACG; Jacqueline G. O'Leary, MD, MPH, FACG; Jennifer C. Lai, MD, MBA; Florence Wong, MD, FACG; Millie D. Long, MD, MPH, FACG (Methodologist); Robert J. Wong, MD, MS, FACG (Methodologist); and Patrick S. Kamath, MD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Millions of UK adults at risk of ‘silent harm’ caused by higher alcohol consumption

Experts have warned that millions of Britons are causing themselves “silent harm” as the rise in at-home drinking has surged to levels considered to be high risk.New data from the government’s Office for Health Improvement and Disparities reveals that millions of people in England are drinking wine, beers and spirits at levels that are harmful to their health.The official data, based on YouGov surveys, shows that around 18 per cent of adults in England were drinking at “increasing or higher risk levels” in the three months to the end of October last year, equating to eight million people.This figure is...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

For people over 50, even 'mild' COVID‑19 can result in mobility problems

Adults over age 50 who experience mild or moderate COVID-19 are at greater risk of worsening mobility and physical function even if hospitalization is not required to treat the virus, according to new research out of Dalhousie and other Canadian universities. The findings, which used data from the Canadian Longitudinal...
SCIENCE
Joel Eisenberg

Medical Experts and Scientists Discover a Link Between Fast Food and Depression

This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, including Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ABC News, The New York Post, MentalHealth.org, CNN.com, TheGuardian.com, Healthline.com, Dr. David L. Katz, Dr. Andrew Freeman, and Dr. Alethea Turner.
glamourmagazine.co.uk

I was among the first wave of pregnant people to get the Covid vaccine, and the response I received was shocking

The weather in Leeds was gorgeous the day I stood in line outside the local football stadium and waited for a Covid vaccine. It was so warm that I’d left my jacket in the car, but within a few minutes, I wished I’d grabbed it. It wasn’t because the weather had turned; it was the lingering stares and the people whispering not-so-subtly to each other while looking at me, and then my stomach. It was June 2021 and I was six months pregnant.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Newswise

International Study Identifies Predictors of Severe Outcomes in Children with COVID-19

Newswise — A new international study offers a clearer picture of the impact of COVID-19 infection and the risk of severe outcomes on young people around the world. The study was co-led by a team of researchers from the University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine (CSM), Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, and University of California-Davis Medical Center. It followed more than 10,300 children at 41 emergency departments in 10 countries including Canada and United States, Italy, Spain and Australia.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

Podcast: Young advocate bolsters epilepsy awareness in Zambia

Newswise — Eighty percent of people with epilepsy live in low- and middle-income countries. And only about one in four of them receives treatment. Across diverse cultures and systems of health care, barriers to epilepsy diagnosis and treatment are often similar: a lack of understanding about epilepsy, limited access to medicines, and a shortage of medical personnel.
HEALTH
Newswise

Origin of Rare Disease FOP Rooted in Muscle Regeneration Dysfunction

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA— Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) is a rare disease characterized by extensive bone growth outside of the normal skeleton that pre-empts the body’s normal responses to even minor injuries. It results in what some term a “second skeleton,” which locks up joint movement and could make it hard to breathe. However, new research in mice by a team at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania shows that forming extra-skeletal bone might not be the only driver of the disease. Impaired and inefficient muscle tissue regeneration appears to open the door for unwanted bone to form in areas where new muscle should occur after injuries. This discovery opens up the possibility of pursuing new therapies for FOP and was published today in NPJ Regenerative Medicine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newswise

Direct comparison of different therapeutic cell types susceptibility to inflammatory cytokines associated with COVID-19 acute lung injury

Although 90% of infections with the novel coronavirus 2 (COVID-19) are mild, many patients progress to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) which carries a high risk of mortality. Given that this dysregulated immune response plays a key role in the pathology of COVID-19, several clinical trials are underway to evaluate the effect of immunomodulatory cell therapy on disease progression. However, little is known about the effect of ARDS associated pro-inflammatory mediators on transplanted stem cell function and survival, and any deleterious effects could undermine therapeutic efficacy. As such, we assessed the impact of inflammatory cytokines on the viability, and paracrine profile (extracellular vesicles) of bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stromal cells, heart-derived cells, and umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stromal cells.
SCIENCE
Newswise

One in ten people may still be infectious for COVID after ten days, new research indicates

Newswise — One in 10 people may have clinically relevant levels of potentially infectious SARS-CoV-2 past the 10 day quarantine period, according to new research. The study, led by the University of Exeter and funded by Animal Free Research UK, used a newly adapted test which can detect whether the virus was potentially still active. It was applied to samples from 176 people in Exeter who had tested positive on standard PCR tests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

For some COVID vaccines, lack of side effects is no cause for concern

Newswise — Bethesda, Md. - Some recipients of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, like those made by Pfizer and Moderna, have experienced a wide variety of side effects, indicating their immune system is revving into gear. However, for those who have not had such reactions, this does not mean the vaccine failed to work as intended, according to a new collaborative study, “Adverse Effects and Antibody Titers in Response to the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine in a Prospective Study of Healthcare Workers,” published Jan. 14 in Open Forum Infectious Diseases by researchers at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU).
BETHESDA, MD

