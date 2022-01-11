Scientists ID Channel as Potential Target to Treat Pulmonary Hypertension

Newswise — In patients with cirrhosis and chronic liver disease, acute-on-chronic liver failure is emerging as a major cause of mortality. New guidelines published January 10, 2022 in The American Journal of Gastroenterology indicate the preferred approach to the management of patients with acute-on-chronic liver failure and represent the official practice recommendations of the American College of Gastroenterology. The guidelines were developed by Jasmohan S. Bajaj, MD, MS, FACG; Jacqueline G. O'Leary, MD, MPH, FACG; Jennifer C. Lai, MD, MBA; Florence Wong, MD, FACG; Millie D. Long, MD, MPH, FACG (Methodologist); Robert J. Wong, MD, MS, FACG (Methodologist); and Patrick S. Kamath, MD.
Comments / 0