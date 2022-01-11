Study Explores Energy Requirements for Glucose Production in Insulin Resistance

The vital role of insulin resistance (IR) in the pathogenesis of isolated systolic hypertension (ISH) has been expounded at the theoretical level. However, research on the correlation between some specific IR indicators and ISH is still rare, especially at different glycemic statuses. We conducted this study to explore the association between three IR indicators and ISH among young and middle-aged adults with normal fasting plasma glucose (NFG). This large cross-sectional study included 8246 young and middle-aged men with NFG and diastolic blood pressure"‰<"‰90Â mmHg. The homeostasis model assessment for IR (HOMA-IR) index, triglyceride glucose (TyG) index, and the metabolic score for IR (METS-IR) were calculated with the corresponding formula. The proportions of ISH among young and middle-aged men were 6.7% and 4.4%, respectively. After fully adjusting, only HOMA-IR rather than TyG and METS-IR was significantly associated with ISH. Moreover, fully adjusted smooth curve fitting showed that the association between HOMA-IR and ISH were approximately linear in both two age groups (P for non-linearity were 0.047 and 0.430 in young and middle-aged men, respectively). Among young and middle-aged men with NFG, using HOMA-IR instead of noninsulin-dependent IR indicators may have advantages in the hierarchical management of ISH. Further longitudinal research may be needed to determine their potential causal relationship.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO