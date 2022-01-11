Single Cell Resolution Imaging Reveals High Protein Production Rate in Kidney Cells

Cultured meat production requires the robust differentiation of satellite cells into mature muscle fibres without the use of animal-derived components. Current protocols induce myogenic differentiation in vitro through serum starvation, that is, an abrupt reduction in serum concentration. Here we used RNA sequencing to investigate the transcriptomic remodelling of bovine satellite cells during myogenic differentiation induced by serum starvation. We characterized canonical myogenic gene expression, and identified surface receptors upregulated during the early phase of differentiation, including IGF1R, TFRC and LPAR1. Supplementation of ligands to these receptors enabled the formulation of a chemically defined media that induced differentiation in the absence of serum starvation and/or transgene expression. Serum-free myogenic differentiation was of similar extent to that induced by serum starvation, as evaluated by transcriptome analysis, protein expression and the presence of a functional contractile apparatus. Moreover, the serum-free differentiation media supported the fabrication of three-dimensional bioartificial muscle constructs, demonstrating its suitability for cultured beef production.

4 DAYS AGO