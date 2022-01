In the mid-1970s when the horn sounded for a Delta State University Lady Statesmen’s basketball game, center Luisa “Lucy” Harris could not be stopped. “The pass comes into No. 45 in the lane, she spins to the basket, elevates. Score!” That scene was repeated over and over again as she led her team to three straight college national championships, earning tournament MVP each time. Not only that, when the Olympics finally added women’s basketball in 1976, she scored the first points in competition history, and led the U.S. women to the silver medal at the Montreal games. Harris “held the distinction of being...

