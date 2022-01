With its iconic location on Hood Canal, Alderbrook Resort & Spa carries both history and a sense of place, along with precious traditions and memories for so many. As we welcome a new year, the team at Alderbrook is thrilled to welcome a new look with it – think contemporary aesthetic while maintaining the timeless northwest casual feel that we all know and love. During this property refresh, which is tracking toward completion mid-2022, guests are invited to enjoy new spaces, creative dining adaptations and seasonal menus items. Please note, dine in services at The Restaurant at Alderbrook will be closed from January 3, 2022 to Spring 2022 during this transformation. Here’s how visitors and locals alike can still enjoy their favorite Hood Canal cuisine.

