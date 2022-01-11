ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Janet D. Foster Announces Campaign for California Assembly in Newly Formed District for the Greater Long Beach Area

Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 6 days ago

Healthcare Leader and Long-Time Political Advocate to Run as Solutions Democrat, Pledges No Fossil Fuel Money. LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Janet D. Foster, elected member of the Los Angeles County Democratic Central Committee representing Assembly District 70, political advocate and healthcare leader, today announced her intention...

www.bdtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
massachusettsnewswire.com

Healthcare Leader and Long-Time Political Advocate Janet D. Foster to Run as Solutions Democrat for California Assembly

Healthcare Leader and Long-Time Political Advocate to Run as Solutions Democrat, Pledges No Fossil Fuel Money. LONG BEACH, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Janet D. Foster, elected member of the Los Angeles County Democratic Central Committee representing Assembly District 70, political advocate and healthcare leader, today announced her intention to run for California Assembly representing the newly drawn district in the greater Long Beach area that likely includes Long Beach, Signal Hill, Catalina Island and parts of Carson.
LONG BEACH, CA
norcalrecord.com

Newly drawn voting districts could bring changes to California politics

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission (CRC) has submitted final maps to the Secretary of State, raising questions about how the new voting districts may change the political landscape in the 2022 election year. While this year’s redistricting process was unprecedented – occurring during a time of pandemic with a delayed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach City Councilwoman Suzie Aramesh Price launches campaign For Mayor

Long Beach City Councilwoman Suzie Aramesh Price launched her campaign to succeed outgoing Mayor Robert Garcia. Price, who has defined her tenure on the City Council by working across divisions to build a functioning and competent city government focused on quality of life issues for all Long Beach residents. “For...
LONG BEACH, CA
Lake County News

Aguiar-Curry announces run for reelection in newly drawn Fourth Assembly District

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry has announced she will run for reelection to the State Assembly in the newly drawn Fourth Assembly District. The new district includes all of Yolo, Napa, Lake and Colusa counties, along with the city of Sonoma and Sonoma County communities of Boyes Hot Springs, El Verano and Eldridge.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Assembly#Affordable Housing#Economy#Healthcare Workers#Democrat#Assembly District 70#The Democratic Party
longbeachlocalnews.com

Vice Mayor Rex Richardson Launches Campaign for Long Beach Mayor

Long Beach, CA — Vice Mayor Rex Richardson is declaring his candidacy to be Long Beach’s next Mayor. In an announcement video called “Thrive Together,” released to his supporters, Richardson states he will bring the same spirit of unity and collaborative leadership to help Long Beach rise above the challenges the city faces today.
LONG BEACH, CA
kusi.com

Republican June Cutter launches campaign for newly drawn Assembly District 76

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – June Cutter has launched her campaign for the California State Assembly seat in the newly drawn District 76. Cutter has been an attorney for nearly two decades, previously served as the PTA president for her children’s’ elementary school, and is now serving as President of the California Women’s Leadership Association.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Channel

Leticia Perez officially announces run for 35th Assembly District seat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The upcoming election season is shaping up to provide a number of new faces in new places next year. Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez announced her intention to run for the newly drawn 35th Assembly District in California. Perez was surrounded by supporters Tuesday morning at Jefferson Park in East Bakersfield for the initial announcement.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Marketing
Lodi News-Sentinel

Flora announces he will run for assembly in revamped district

The new boundaries for California State Senate and Assembly district were only submitted to the Secretary of State last week, but one incumbent has already thrown his hat in the ring for the 2022 election. Assemblyman Heath Flora, D-Ripon, announced his bid for the redrawn 9th Assembly District on Monday.
POLITICS
KGET

David Valadao announces re-election bid for newly drawn 22nd Congressional District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Representative David Valadao (R-Hanford) announced his re-election bid for California’s newly drawn 22nd Congressional District Wednesday. The new district includes Delano, Porterville, Hanford and parts of Bakersfield. The new district will be 43 percent Democrat and 26 percent Republican, according to maps from the L.A. Times. “My commitment to the Central […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theburlingameb.org

Inside the mind of Emily Beach, congressional candidate for California’s 14th District

Burlingame City Councilmember Emily Beach has spent the last decade getting to know the Burlingame community. Now, she’s ready to represent their values on a national level. California’s 14th District (CA-14) — which includes San Mateo County and a small portion of San Francisco — has an important decision to make over the course of the next year. The November midterm elections are approaching quickly, and CA-14’s representative Jackie Speier is stepping down, leaving an open seat in the United States House of Representatives.
BURLINGAME, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Long Beach Race for Mayor and Other Campaigns Now Underway

LONG BEACH, Ca — The election cycle for the City of Long Beach will open on June 7 for the offices of the Mayor, City Auditor, City Attorney, City Prosecutor, and Council Districts 1,3,5,7, and 9. May 23 is the last day that voters are able to register. Long...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy