Janet D. Foster Announces Campaign for California Assembly in Newly Formed District for the Greater Long Beach Area
Healthcare Leader and Long-Time Political Advocate to Run as Solutions Democrat, Pledges No Fossil Fuel Money. LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Janet D. Foster, elected member of the Los Angeles County Democratic Central Committee representing Assembly District 70, political advocate and healthcare leader, today announced her intention...www.bdtonline.com
Comments / 0