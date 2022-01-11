Wall Street Attacks Tech And Growth Stocks - I Disagree

Challenging conditions in the IPO market continued this past week, with only one of the week’s two major deals getting done. Challenging conditions in the IPO market continued this past week, with only one of the week's two major deals getting done. Leading PE firm TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) completed its $1 billion IPO, joined by a Nasdaq uplisting and nine SPACs, while outsourced HR platform Justworks (JW) postponed. The pipeline continued to see some activity, with seven IPOs and five SPACs submitting initial filings. TPG is priced at the midpoint to raise $1.0 billion at a $9.3 billion market cap. Mostly focused on private equity, this alternative asset manager had $109 billion in AUM across five investing platforms as of 9/30/21. The firm has demonstrated an ability to diversify into areas like ESG and real estate, and its capital and growth platforms have delivered 20%+ IRRs since inception. It is highly exposed to market movements, particularly in equities. TPG finished up 11%.Nasdaq uplisting Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (CISO) raised $10 million at a $631 million market cap. The company provides a full range of cybersecurity consulting and related services, encompassing all pillars of cybersecurity, compliance, and culture. The company is unprofitable but has delivered explosive growth. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel finished up 8%.Nine SPACs went public led by The Gores Group's Gores Holdings IX (GHIXU), which raised $525 million.

