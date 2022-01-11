ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street Attacks Tech And Growth Stocks - I Disagree

By Louis Navellier
 6 days ago
Fundamentally superior growth stocks are poised to continue as market leaders. Superior fundamentals are very important as the stock market becomes more selective. So far this year, energy and financial stocks have been the leaders. The recent weakness in NASDAQ even caused CNBC’s Jim Cramer to imply that growth stocks will...

Barclays: Interest Rates Matter

Barclays (BCS) is set to benefit from rising interest rates in the UK. The Bank of England ("BoE") has already raised the base rate by 25 basis points in December 2021. It is expected to follow by at least 2 (and probably 3 or 4) rate hikes by the end of 2022.
BUSINESS
Tesla
Goldman's chief commodity strategist sits down to discuss mega trends

Over the weekend, Goldman's commodity chief Jeff Currie sat down with podcast host Grant Williams to discuss a number of key themes likely to effect commodity prices in the coming decades. (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE) (HG1:COM) (NYSEARCA:COPX) (NYSEARCA:GSG) (NYSEARCA:TAN) (NYSEARCA:URA) (OTCPK:SRUUF) (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:FCX) (NYSE:CCJ). Following a decade of government and central bank...
BUSINESS
Snowflake Stock Has Never Been This Cheap

Snowflake stock has been hammered in recent weeks, along with other software stocks. The market has continued its assault on high-growth names in the past few weeks, dragging down also-rans and leaders alike in the melee. The pounding high-growth names have taken is due to valuation resets, not a fear of low or no growth, which is an important distinction. Given this, if you’re looking to add leaders to your portfolio at lower prices, you should be out shopping right now.
STOCKS
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: TPG Raises $1 Billion In A 2 IPO Week

Challenging conditions in the IPO market continued this past week, with only one of the week’s two major deals getting done. Challenging conditions in the IPO market continued this past week, with only one of the week's two major deals getting done. Leading PE firm TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) completed its $1 billion IPO, joined by a Nasdaq uplisting and nine SPACs, while outsourced HR platform Justworks (JW) postponed. The pipeline continued to see some activity, with seven IPOs and five SPACs submitting initial filings. TPG is priced at the midpoint to raise $1.0 billion at a $9.3 billion market cap. Mostly focused on private equity, this alternative asset manager had $109 billion in AUM across five investing platforms as of 9/30/21. The firm has demonstrated an ability to diversify into areas like ESG and real estate, and its capital and growth platforms have delivered 20%+ IRRs since inception. It is highly exposed to market movements, particularly in equities. TPG finished up 11%.Nasdaq uplisting Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (CISO) raised $10 million at a $631 million market cap. The company provides a full range of cybersecurity consulting and related services, encompassing all pillars of cybersecurity, compliance, and culture. The company is unprofitable but has delivered explosive growth. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel finished up 8%.Nine SPACs went public led by The Gores Group's Gores Holdings IX (GHIXU), which raised $525 million.
STOCKS
2022: A Year Of Major Inflection Points

European and U.S. inflation started to build toward the end of 2021. These five big transitions are likely to make 2022 a choppy and challenging year for equity investors - and the end of the coronavirus pandemic doesn't even make the cut. After two years of a pandemic, it might...
BUSINESS
Snowflake Stock: If You Missed Buying It Previously, Don't Miss It Now

Snowflake is one of the leading companies with a cloud-agnostic data lakehouse platform. Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) continues to be the most expensive stock that we monitor in our high-growth SaaS peer set. However, SNOW is not your typical SaaS company as it relies mainly on consumption (93%) for its revenue model. Snowflake is also recognized as one of the two leading data lakehouse platforms in the market, alongside Databricks. Its partnership with the #1 hyperscaler AWS (AMZN) has also been constructive. Amazon also relies on Snowflake's highly competitive platform to keep Azure (MSFT) and Google Cloud Platform (GOOGL) (GOOG) at bay.
STOCKS
Is Bitcoin A Buy, Sell, Or Hold On The Recent Dip?

Bitcoin has come under a considerable amount of flak recently as its price reached a critical support level. The bears in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) are back! So, it's a great time to pay attention to Bitcoin's price action now as these bears start populating their bearish thesis on the world's most widely-followed cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
Trouble For Technology

It has been a rough start for the NASDAQ and technology so far in 2022. It's been a rough start for the tech heavy NASDAQ in 2022. The media fan favorite benchmark has been on fire in recent years. After gaining over 40% in 2020 despite the outbreak of the COVID crisis, the NASDAQ tacked on another 20% in 2021. And the index was no slouch in the late 2010s, having advanced by more than 65% from 2017 to 2019. So while the New Year is still very young, it is still notable that the NASDAQ Composite Index is off by nearly 5% so far in 2022. Is this stumble out of the gates a fleeting breather, or is it an early sign of what may come for the rest of 2022?
MARKETS
How 2021 Changed Investing Forever

Meme Stocks You couldn't turn on the financial news in 2021 without hearing about trading in so-called "meme stocks." Meme stocks are loosely defined, but their most common characteristics...
STOCKS
