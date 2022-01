Quantitative Tightening (QT), or the reduction in the Fed's balance sheet, may occur soon after rates move higher. The recent release of Federal Reserve minutes gave investors a reason to reevaluate the pace of future Fed tightening. The minutes lead investors to believe the Fed might raise rates in the first half of this year and maybe as soon as March and the January 25-26 Fed meeting likely sheds more light on future rate hikes. Quantitative Tightening (QT), or the reduction in the Fed's balance sheet, may occur soon after rates move higher too. This earlier increase in rates comes on the back of higher inflationary pressures and what seems like a tight labor market.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO