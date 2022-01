AUSTIN, Texas — More Texas cities are moving away from harsh punishments for marijuana offenses, as reform advocates see an opening for statewide change. In Austin, voters will get to decide whether or not police can ticket or arrest people for low level pot charges thanks to a measure that will be on the ballot in May. That measure would also stop the city from spending money to test substances that are suspected to be marijuana, which is a critical part in most drug charges. Those practices are already informally in place in the capital city, but advocates are hoping to make the change permanent.

