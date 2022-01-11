ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Why is The Chosen, a show about Jesus, so popular?

By Rusty Wright
Washington Examiner
 6 days ago

Why would an online television series about Jesus be breaking popularity records? It has no big-name stars or producers. The stories are ancient. Are viewers looking for hope amid pandemic uncertainty? Are they bored with working from home and turning to diversions their bosses cannot monitor? What did TMZ...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Gazette

Why did Mary care for Jesus’ feet?

“Mary loved Jesus so much that she wanted the honor of washing his feet,” says Vanessa, 8. Most people associate lowly jobs with a lowly status in life. In God’s kingdom, any job can be turned into a kingly job. The Christian view toward work should be one of service to God. There is no job too low when you do it as unto the Lord.
RELIGION
Daily Beast

So Who Were the Magi—AKA the Three Kings—Who Visited Jesus?

Believe it or not, Christmas didn’t end until this week. January 6 marks Epiphany, the final night of the "Twelve Days of Christmas," and the traditional date when the Magi visited baby Jesus and his parents. You might be packing up your Nativity scene in a flurry of New Year’s Resolution-inspired organization, but in the religious calendar, the Magi are arriving fashionably late. That they got stuck in holiday traffic has in no way muted our fixation with them: though the Bible tells us almost nothing about them, we have been collectively obsessed with them for two millennia.
RELIGION
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Christine Baranski’s Daughters: Meet Her Two Girls Lily & Isabel

The Emmy-winning actress had two daughters, who are now adults, with her late husband Matthew Cowles. Find out more about both of them here!. Christine Baranski has had a long career both on-stage and on-screen. After making her Broadway debut in 1980, the 69-year-old actress has gone on to an accomplished career in entertainment. She won a Tony in 1984 for her performance in The Real Thing and another in 1989 for Rumours. She starred as Maryann Thorpe in the sitcom Cybill from 1995 to 1998 and won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress for her performance. Other than Cybill, she received a number of nominations for her many appearances on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory and in the drama The Good Wife. Christine has also starred in many film adaptations of musicals, with some notable performances being in Chicago and Mamma Mia! For much of her career, Christine was married to actor and writer Matthew Cowles from 1983 until his death in 2014. Together, the pair had two daughters. Find out more about both of her girls here!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Harvey Levin
HollywoodLife

Jon & Kate’s Daughter Mady Gosselin Says She Felt ’Shame’ Over Her Heritage As A Child

After feeling ‘gross discomfort’ over her heritage growing up, Mady says she is now ‘proud’ of being Korean-American. Mady Gosselin is all grown up and she has the maturity to prove it! The 20-year-old daughter of exes Jon and Kate Gosselin opened up about embracing her Korean heritage as an adult after feeling “shame” about it during childhood. In honor of Korean-American Day on January 13, Maddy took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo, revealing how the first time she got an American Girl doll caused her “discomfort” over her own ethnicity.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Atlantic

Why Are People So Mad About Don’t Look Up?

Adam McKay’s disaster satire Don’t Look Up is many things at once: a parable of our distracted society, a primal scream of a warning, and a broad comedy from the writer/director of Anchorman. Such a delicate balance has made the star-studded Netflix film a polarizing movie. Critics, audiences,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
uticaphoenix.net

Georgia Woman Credits Jesus Christ As Reason Why She’s Lived

Winnell Cunningham Shaw celebrated her 104th birthday with a drive-by celebration from her neighbors in Stone Mountain, Georgia, 11 Alive reports. Shaw was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, in 1918 and relocated to Atlanta after her mother and aunt died in 1930, according to Because Of Them We Can. She later attended Ashby Street Elementary School, which was the largest Black public school in the city.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chosen Series#Fathom Events
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Vibe

Joyce Wrice Tapped To Sing Theme Song For ‘Proud Family’ Reboot

Picking up the baton from Destiny’s Child and Solange, it was announced on Friday (Jan. 14) that rising R&B phenom Joyce Wrice will sing the theme song for The Proud Family reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.  Renowned composer, songwriter and producer Kurt Farquhar, who created the theme song for the original series returns and preserves the track’s catchy lyrics, melody, and nostalgia with this freshly reimagined version. “We wanted to make a person that grew up with it feel like that’s still their song, but at the same time, we wanted to feel like it’s been brought into a...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy