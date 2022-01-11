ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The One Way Bets, Part 2: Why Alibaba Is My Third Largest Position

By BeanKounter Capital
 6 days ago
Alibaba is the only Chinese stock worth owning for value investors. This article is on my second One Way Bet for 2022 and beyond. Over the last year, I have been working to get more concentrated in my favorite investments, as I think we are headed for an interesting time in...

Alibaba Has Become Cheaper Amid Delisting Fears

Delisting pressures come from both the Chinese government and the US government. We analyze the possibility of a delisting forced by US government through the SEC. Our previous article about Alibaba Group (BABA) discussed why Chinese government is unlikely to force a delisting. However, one reader correctly pointed out that it is not only the Chinese government that may be pushing for delisting, but that the SEC may be the driving force. The comment goes as follows:
ChargePoint Stock: Upgrade To Buy On Better Risk/Reward

ChargePoint stock has been battered as investors bailed out searching for value and cyclical plays. Sellers continue to take control of ChargePoint Holdings' (CHPT) stock performance. The stock has also breached a critical support level that it has firmly held since it completed its SPAC combination in February'21. As a company still early in its EV charging market opportunity, it also garnered huge interest among investors. Nevertheless, the significant correction in high-growth plays has also impacted CHPT stock. Given its focus on growth over profitability, investors continued to bail out for proven quality.
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: TPG Raises $1 Billion In A 2 IPO Week

Challenging conditions in the IPO market continued this past week, with only one of the week’s two major deals getting done. Challenging conditions in the IPO market continued this past week, with only one of the week's two major deals getting done. Leading PE firm TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) completed its $1 billion IPO, joined by a Nasdaq uplisting and nine SPACs, while outsourced HR platform Justworks (JW) postponed. The pipeline continued to see some activity, with seven IPOs and five SPACs submitting initial filings. TPG is priced at the midpoint to raise $1.0 billion at a $9.3 billion market cap. Mostly focused on private equity, this alternative asset manager had $109 billion in AUM across five investing platforms as of 9/30/21. The firm has demonstrated an ability to diversify into areas like ESG and real estate, and its capital and growth platforms have delivered 20%+ IRRs since inception. It is highly exposed to market movements, particularly in equities. TPG finished up 11%.Nasdaq uplisting Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (CISO) raised $10 million at a $631 million market cap. The company provides a full range of cybersecurity consulting and related services, encompassing all pillars of cybersecurity, compliance, and culture. The company is unprofitable but has delivered explosive growth. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel finished up 8%.Nine SPACs went public led by The Gores Group's Gores Holdings IX (GHIXU), which raised $525 million.
Notes From An Active Investor: My Re-Opening Bet With A Positive Long-Term Story

Active investing has become a dirty word over the past ten years. Study after study shows that actively managed funds have consistently underperformed their benchmarks, especially when it comes to stocks. 2021 was no different. 90% of actively managed equity funds benchmarked to the S&P 500 underperformed the index. This...
