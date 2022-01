I have been in Alpine School District for a while and before that I was in the Madison Metropolitan School District. One thing I’ve noticed is that the class sizes are much bigger here. I wanted to learn more about education funding and how much money is actually spent on students. Alpine School District currently has 80,953 students. According to the ASD Popular Annual Financial Report, 23.6% of funding comes from local sources, 68.3% comes from the state, and 8% comes from federal sources. One thing I thought was interesting is that 0.70$ out of every dollar is spent directly on student instruction. This is one of the highest rates in the State of Utah. It was cool to see the investment being made on me and other students.

