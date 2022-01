San Francisco 49ers fans showed up in a mass for the Niners’ 27-24 win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Inglewood. “We were in a TV timeout, the ref’s kind of standing there, and he’s like, ‘Man, who set this up for you to have this many fans out here?’” said San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner after the game, referencing the sea of red at SoFi Stadium. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know, this feels like a home game.’ They came up big there at the end. It felt like a home game.”

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO