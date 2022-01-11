ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Tinto buys battery electric trains for Pilbara mining transport

By Carl Surran
 6 days ago
Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says it will buy four battery electric trains for use at its Pilbara mines in Western Australia under a deal with Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) as...

