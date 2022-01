The three most anticipated mobile chipsets of 2022 – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200, and Dimensity 9000 may not be that great in performance and efficiency gains after all. Yes, we saw the strange leak of Exynos 2200 falling a bit short as compared to its predecessor’s evolutionary gains, and now Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 seems to be headed the same way if tipster Golden Reviewer is to be believed. That said, it is juxtaposed with the benchmarking duel between Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 suggesting the former is in fact better than the latter!

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO