Man threatens to shoot students at Florida university, middle school

A Florida student was arrested after allegedly threatening to commit mass murder at the University of Miami and at a Miami middle school.

21-year-old Kenny Espaillat, who withdrew from the University of Miami last year, allegedly sent an e-mail to CanesWear at Miami FanWear in Davie that read in Spanish "I will begin my dream with a mass shooting at the University of Miami."

According to WPLG , Espaillat wrote that he wanted to “shoot the kids to the head” at Shenandoah Middle School; before threatening to set fire to Miami International Airport because he hates to fly.

Investigators say Espaillat made the threats after arriving at Miami International Airport from the Dominican Republic on January 1st.

On January 2nd, FBI agents and police officers questioned Espaillat at his apartment. After talking to him about the threats made on January 1st, officers decided to take Espaillat to Jackson Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

On January 7th, officers arrested him at the Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital.

Espaillat was released on $10,000 bond. He's charged with making a written threat to kill or do bodily harm.