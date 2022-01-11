Labour Calls for Windfall Tax on North Sea Oil and Gas

A fishing industry group has called for “meaningful engagement” after the announcement of 17 new offshore wind projects along Scotland’s coastline.On Monday, Crown Estate Scotland announced the results of the ScotWind leasing process, which would cover more than 7,000 square kilometres (2,700 square miles) of seabed.Companies have also pledged to pay almost £700 million in options fees, with hopes of generating an estimated almost 25,000 megawatts of energy.But the Scottish Fisherme ’s Federation (SFF) has raised concerns about what the projects would mean for their industry."We are understandably concerned anxious and concerned about the potential impact of these and future...
