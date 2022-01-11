ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Labour Calls for Windfall Tax on North Sea Oil and Gas

By Andreas Exarheas
rigzone.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK Labour party has called for a 'windfall tax' on North Sea oil and gas. The UK Labour party has called for a “windfall tax” on North Sea oil and gas “to stop energy bills rising over the next year”. In a statement posted...

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Number of families spending 10% of budgets on energy bills ‘set to triple’

The number of families spending at least 10% of their budgets on energy bills is set to triple after the new energy price cap comes into effect in April, a think tank predicts.The Resolution Foundation said the proportion of households in England in “fuel stress” – a general indicator of finding energy bills unaffordable – is currently 9%.It expects that proportion to leap to 27% amid predictions that the energy price cap could rise by more than 50% this April to around £2,000 per year. Ofgem will announce the new price cap level in February.The figure could equate to 6.3...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government faces ‘burning deadline’ to keep household energy bills down

The Government has a “burning deadline” in the next three weeks to decide how to offset a massive rise in household energy bills, the boss of an energy company has said.Bills could go up by more than 50% for millions of customers, a rise that could cost average households around £700 per year.“To some extent their burning deadline is the day that the new level of the price cap gets announced … because that’s when you would think that it becomes obvious they are going up,” said Good Energy boss Nigel Pocklington Estimates range but some believe the price cap...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Green hydrogen is coming - and these Australian regions are well placed to build our new export industry

You might remember hearing a lot about green hydrogen last year, as global pressure mounted on Australia to take stronger action on climate change ahead of the COP26 Glasgow summit last November. The government predicts green hydrogen exports and domestic use could be worth up to A$50 billion within 30 years, helping the world achieve deep decarbonisation. But how close are we really to a green hydrogen industry? And which states are best placed to host it? My research shows that as of next year, and based on where the cheapest renewables are, the best places to produce...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government help in energy crisis should be ‘targeted’, says ScottishPower boss

The boss of one of the UK’s biggest energy suppliers has said that support for households facing spiralling energy costs should be targeted at those most in need.ScottishPower’s chief executive, Keith Anderson, said the Government has several options on the table for how to deal with the rise of more than 50% in energy bills that some experts predict in April.“There is merit in the Government looking at bringing in something that is quite targeted to help the most vulnerable in society,” he told the PA news agency.“I think the more you can target that support at those people, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Reeves
rigzone.com

Vitol Group Says Oil Prices May Rise Even More

Oil posted a fourth-straight gain last week. The world’s biggest independent oil trader said crude prices, already up more than 10% this year, could rise even further because of tight supplies. “These prices are justified,” Mike Muller, head of Asia for Vitol Group, said Sunday. “Strong backwardation is very...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

UK offshore windfarm capacity to triple in ‘one of country’s biggest steps towards net zero’

Offshore wind farm capacity in the UK is set to triple in what has been hailed as “one of the country’s biggest ever steps” towards achieving net-zero emissions. Scotland has agreed to lease thousands of kilometres of its seabed to new projects, which is set to bring in £700m for the country’s government. The ScotWind programme has given the go-ahead to new wind farm developments which are forecast to boost capacity by 25GW. According to government figures, the current offshore wind capacity installed in the UK is around 11GW. Melanie Onn, from trade association RenewableUK, said it marked “the start...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Scottish business confidence drops as late payments increase, study shows

A third of Scottish business owners say that late payments from customers have increased in the last three months of 2021, according to new research.This trend could see more firms in the country close their doors for good, warned the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).The latest Government statistics show that there are an estimated 338,000 small businesses in Scotland – a figure which fell by nearly 20,000 in the first year of the pandemic alone.In the FSB’s most recent quarterly Scottish Small Business Confidence Index (SBI), up to one in 10 Scottish firms (12%) said late payments are threatening the...
SMALL BUSINESS
rigzone.com

China State Refiners Led Record Oil Processing Volumes

Crude refining climbed to 703.55 million tons, or 14.13 million barrels per day. China’s oil processing volumes rose more than 4% to a record last year as state-owned refiners boosted output and new integrated plants came online. Crude refining climbed to 703.55 million tons, or 14.13 million barrels per...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Sea Oil#Oil And Gas#Renewable Energy#Energy Security#Energy Production#The Uk Labour Party#Oil Gas Uk#Oguk#Exchequer#Uk Plc#Treasury
The Independent

Edwin Poots accuses Sinn Fein of ‘abandoning’ farmers with climate change bill

Sinn Fein has been accused of “abandoning” Northern Ireland’s farmers by DUP Environment Minister Edwin Poots.During ministerial question time at Stormont Mr Poots attacked a proposed private members’ climate change bill, which he said could lead to around 13,000 jobs being lost in the agricultural sector.Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK and Ireland without a climate change act.Two separate climate bills are currently proceeding through legislative stages in the Assembly – a private members’ bill from Green Party NI leader Clare Bailey and one tabled by Mr Poots.Ms Bailey’s bill, which is supported by a majority...
AGRICULTURE
rigzone.com

BP Submits Decom Plan For Foinaven FPSO

BP has handed in the decommissioning plan for the iconic Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO located West of Shetland. Energy supermajor BP has handed in the decommissioning plan for the iconic Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO located West of Shetland. BP decided in April 2021 to retire the Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO due to safety...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

17 projects awarded £700m in contracts for offshore wind farms

Contracts worth almost £700 million have been awarded to 17 projects for new offshore wind farms along Scotland’s coasts.Crown Estate Scotland was charged with overseeing the ScotWind Leasing bidding process, which received 74 applications from energy firms.The final awards, which include contracts with Scottish Power Shell SSE and BP, total £699.2 million.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Monday was “possibly one of the most significant days in energy and industrial terms that Scotland has seen for a very, very long time”.Today, we’ve announced the results of ScotWind, the first Scottish offshore wind leasing round in a decade. This is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Fishermen raise concerns over 17 new offshore wind projects

A fishing industry group has called for “meaningful engagement” after the announcement of 17 new offshore wind projects along Scotland’s coastline.On Monday, Crown Estate Scotland announced the results of the ScotWind leasing process, which would cover more than 7,000 square kilometres (2,700 square miles) of seabed.Companies have also pledged to pay almost £700 million in options fees, with hopes of generating an estimated almost 25,000 megawatts of energy.But the Scottish Fisherme ’s Federation (SFF) has raised concerns about what the projects would mean for their industry."We are understandably concerned anxious and concerned about the potential impact of these and future...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

UK faces annual climate damage bill of billions – Government analysis

The UK faces annual costs of billions from the likes of flooding and heatwaves by the mid-century, a Government risk assessment has found.The cost of climate change to the UK is set to rise to at least one percent of the GDP by 2045, with economic damage exceeding £1 billion per year in each of eight key areas by 2050 even if temperature rises are limited to 2C, it warned.They include the health risks of high temperatures, the impacts of river and flash flooding on communities, buildings and business sites, and damage to carbon locked up in peatlands and woodlands.New...
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

Libya Says Oil Production Back to 1.2MM Barrels

Libya's oil production has picked up again. Libya’s oil production has picked up again after a blockade of its western fields ended and ports in the east reopened, according to the OPEC member’s energy minister. Output is around 1.2 million barrels a day, Mohammed Oun said in response...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Three in four Tory voters back windfall tax on oil and gas companies

A majority of Conservative voters support a new windfall tax on oil and gas companies, a new poll has found.Seventy-five per cent of Tory voters told Savanta ComRes they would support the levy to fund households struggling to afford rising energy prices. And 71 per cent of the general population supports the move too.Opposition parties are pushing for the policy, but the government has so far rejected the idea.Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said action was needed immediately to provide financial relief as people grapple with their winter bills.“The government needs to get a grip on this crisis before it’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

India Oil Demand Recovery Poised to Weather Covid Comeback

Authorities have so far refrained from instituting a nationwide lockdown. Indian oil refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp. is cautiously optimistic that the nation’s recovery from the pandemic will remain largely intact, despite a recent spike in coronavirus cases. Infections have surged and fewer vehicles are traversing the streets of India’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Altrad Completes Muehlhan Deal

Altrad noted that the deal marks 'another exciting milestone' in its development. Earlier this week, Altrad announced the completion of its acquisition of Muehlhan’s oil and gas business in Denmark and in the UK. Altrad noted that the deal, which completed on December 31, 2021, marks “another exciting milestone”...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Commodity Trader King Eyes $200 Oil

King said oil could soon hit $100 and even $200 over the next five years. A hedge fund run by commodities trader Doug King posted a record return last year, thanks to soaring energy, food, power and freight prices. King’s $244 million Merchant Commodity Fund gained 74%, beating its previous...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Steady Following Gains Amidst Persistent Demand and Lower Supply

Strong demand despite the Omicron variant have led to lower supplies that are buttressing oil prices. Oil steadied near a two-month high as demand withstands the omicron variant and supplies come under pressure, tightening global markets. West Texas Intermediate closed above $82 a barrel after U.S. crude stockpiles dropped, adding...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy