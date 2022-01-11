Georgia wins its first national championship in college football since 1980

In what ended up being his first winning season since taking over as head coach of the UCLA football team, Chip Kelly has earned a contract extension. Initially set to see his contract expire at the end of the 2022 season and with no buyout remaining on his deal, Kelly risked entering the season in “lame duck” status, and that is never good for recruiting. So, as UCLA searches for their first back-to-back winning seasons in a decade, it will be Kelly that is at the helm, for better or for worse.
