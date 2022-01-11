ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Power Prices Down as More LNG Offers Relief

By Bloomberg
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe slide in prices over the past few days will offer relief to energy intensive companies and many millions of homes across the region. European electricity prices plunged as increasing supplies of liquefied natural gas is easing the region’s energy crunch. German power for next month fell for...

