The market hasn't been kind to newly-minted public neobanks. Firms like Dave are experiencing a sinking share price as investors say 'meh' on their prospects and valuations. Investors aren’t impressed with the new class of fintech firms hitting public markets. Challenger bank Dave is the latest to go public — it floated its shared via a merger with a SPAC last Thursday. The market originally valued the firm, which saw success with early wage access and credit building, at $3 billion. Shares were down 32% a day after the firm hit public markets.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO