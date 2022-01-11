Warming up into the 50s Tuesday

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A brief warm-up will take place Monday and Tuesday ahead of much colder conditions for the second half of the week. Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies through the day. Daily highs will top out near the freezing point, but gusty conditions will make it feel colder. Gusts out of the north northwest could reach as high as 25 miles per hour. This will be enough to make it feel like the mid to lower 20′s throughout the day, so make sure to keep the layers on, especially if outdoors.

PEORIA, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO