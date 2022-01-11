ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warming up into the 50s Tuesday

By Sean Everson
KETV.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarming up Tuesday with highs returning...

www.ketv.com

KVIA

ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warming up, breezy Tuesday

Happy end of the weekend to you all. Today was a pleasant day, and tomorrow will be the same, with slightly warmer temperatures. Monday, expect temps to be in the low 60s and upper 50s across the Borderland. Those temps will turn to mid 60s on Tuesday, which will be about 5-8 degrees above average this time of year. Average temp on Jan 16th is 58 degrees according to this source that I always use: https://www.weather.gov/epz/climatedataforelpaso.
ENVIRONMENT
kshb.com

Warming up a bit to start the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Temperatures will rebound to the low 40s today & near 50° Tuesday. A cold blast arrives Wednesday with single digit low temperatures expected Thursday and Friday mornings. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Monday: Mostly sunny skies with cool but more comfortable temperatures. Wind: NW...
KANSAS CITY, MO
hoiabc.com

Brief warm-up early this week

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A brief warm-up will take place Monday and Tuesday ahead of much colder conditions for the second half of the week. Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies through the day. Daily highs will top out near the freezing point, but gusty conditions will make it feel colder. Gusts out of the north northwest could reach as high as 25 miles per hour. This will be enough to make it feel like the mid to lower 20′s throughout the day, so make sure to keep the layers on, especially if outdoors.
PEORIA, IL
CBS42.com

We warm up on Tuesday after a cold and blustery MLK Day

It is a cloudy, cold, and breezy start to this Monday morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. There could be some icy spots on roads, bridges, and overpasses, so be careful. The clouds will be slow to break up today as a weak upper-level system moves across the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

