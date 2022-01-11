ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Washington Post editorial board pans Biden's message on inflation

By Lindsay Kornick
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Post became the latest critic against President Biden’s economic policy on managing inflation. On Monday, the editorial board published its op-ed titled, "The White House once again offers a bizarre message on inflation." The editorial focused on the Biden administration's handling of the ongoing inflation issues that continue to...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Biden has been a 'bigot' and 'propagandist' throughout his entire career in politics: Mark Levin

Mark Levin blasted President Biden Sunday as an incoherent "bigot" who has remained so for his entire career in politics on Sunday's "Life, Liberty & Levin." "Biden can barely get his act together to give a speech on any substantive topic. But if you wind him up and turn him loose, the demagogue and propagandist that he is. In other words, the bigot that he's been throughout his career in the United States Senate and elsewhere, that's where he gets all worked up, and his sentences are actually mostly completed in full," Levin said.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Vehicles#Pans#The Washington Post#The Editorial Board#Americans#Bareshelvesbiden
Fox News

Psaki mocked for saying Biden wasn't making 'human' comparison between GOP, segregationists in Atlanta speech

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was mocked for attempting to backpedal President Biden's widely-criticized speech linking political opponents of Democrat-backed voting bills on Capitol Hill to the nation's most infamous segregationists. During Friday's press briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy grilled Psaki over Biden's inflammatory remarks made in Atlanta attacking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Buffalo News

The Editorial Board: Politicians twist King's words in a whitewashing of America’s racial past

If there were a Pulitzer Prize for taking words out of context, several Republican politicians would be leading contenders. Former President Donald Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are among those who cite one of Martin Luther King’s most famous sentences, from his 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech, when they speak out against teaching about racism in U.S. schools.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox News

Biden's failed blitz on 'voting rights' – Americans aren't buying Dems' false claims

With Democrats in control of the House of Representatives, Senate and White House for nearly a year, Americans have suffered through crisis after crisis: inflation at its highest level in 40 years, rampant crime devastating cities across the nation, a complete embarrassment on the world stage with the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, illegal immigrants crashing the southern border with impunity, the loss of America’s energy independence, and the list goes on.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Joe Biden To Hold Formal Press Conference As Presidency Nears One-Year Mark

Joe Biden will hold a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, the day before his presidency hits the one-year mark. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made the announcement at the daily briefing on Friday. “The president looks forward to speaking directly to the American people,” she said. The solo press conference will be his first solo press conference at the White House since March 25. According to Mark Knoller of CBS News, Biden also has had five solo news conferences on foreign trips and two joint press conferences at the White House with foreign leaders. News organizations and the White House Correspondents’ Association have been pressing the White House for more access, but the administration has noted that the president takes questions from the reporters, multiple times during a given week. But reporters say that those more informal encounters, often with shouted questions, don’t compare to the formal news conferences and their opportunities for follow ups. Biden indicated that another press conference was in the works on Thursday, when NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell asked him, “Maybe a press conference soon, Mr. President. We would look forward to that.” “Me too,” he said in response.    
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

GOP-led states lead charge against Biden, Dems' radical agenda

President Biden entered office one year ago promising his presidency would be about turning the page on COVID, revitalizing our economy, and getting back to normal. Democrat-controlled Washington, however, has produced one broken promise after the next, and the president’s failed leadership and utter incompetency have only accelerated more chaos across our nation. 
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

CNN White House reporter: Republicans nationwide are trying to 'steal elections'

A CNN White House reporter accused Republicans of a nationwide effort to make it "easier to steal elections" in an "analysis" piece published Friday. Stephen Collinson bemoaned President Biden's tough week after he was dealt twin blows from the legislative and judicial branches: moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, maintained their opposition to eliminating the filibuster to advance Biden-backed election legislation, and the Supreme Court struck down his mandate on large businesses to vaccinate or test employees.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News

702K+
Followers
137K+
Post
602M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy