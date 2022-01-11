ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

This $10 Retinol Alternative Helped Shoppers Achieve Brighter Skin in Weeks

By Lauren Rearick
In Style
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Despite its universally beloved status as an anti-aging skincare ingredient, retinol can come with potential side effects. Enter bakuchiol: a retinol alternative that's generally...

www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Vitamin You Should Be Having Every Morning To Beat Chronic Dry Skin, According To Experts

Dry skin is one of the most common skin struggles, particularly in the cold winter months. Categorized by patchy, flaky areas on the skin and an uncomfortable tight sensation, it’s only natural to search for a solution in any form. While the first line of defense in fighting dry, cracked skin will most likely be your serum and lotion routine, focusing on your diet and supplement routine also has the potential to create visible changes in the texture of your skin. With that in mind, we checked in with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lily Talakoub for her insight on the best vitamin to help support hydrated skin while brightening your complexion.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Calling This Retinol Stick a ‘Magic Wrinkle Eraser’ & It’s So Simple to Use

If you have your foot, heck, even your pinky, in the door of the skincare world, then chances are you’ve heard about retinol. It seems like there’s nothing hotter on the market right now than products that include this anti-aging and skin-clearing ingredient. But, it’s kinda hard to understand how to use it and where to put it on your skin. See, retinoids are chemical compounds that boost the speed of skin cell turnover to help you shed everything from blemishes to scars. The vitamin A-derived compound is a fan-favorite of dermatologists and skincare obsessives alike for its ability to diminish...
SKIN CARE
Shape Magazine

Reviewers Credit This Retinol Serum for Making Their Skin Look 'Almost Airbrushed' After 2 Weeks

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Maya Gandara. If "stick to a regular skin-care routine" is one of your New Year's resolutions, you may want to incorporate retinol into your new endeavor. Not only does the potent ingredient bring age-reversing results just shy of sorcery, but it's capable of transforming large pores, acne, and dullness. It's practically the Beyoncé of skin care ingredients, and FaceTheory, a cruelty-free beauty brand, has an incredibly effective retinol at a shockingly affordable price.
SKIN CARE
In Style

N95 Face Masks Are Selling Out, but This Stylish NIOSH-Approved Option Is Still in Stock

Right now, it seems like everybody is trying to figure out the best face mask to wear. While there is a bit of confusion between what health experts are recommending (which is to wear either a KN95 or N95, or double-mask with a three-ply option) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mask guidelines that have not been updated since October 2021, the general consensus is that an N95 face mask does offer the highest level of protection. The catch? They're selling out everywhere. However, we found a hidden gem, and it's one of the most stylish N95s you can get.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Aging Skin#Dry Skin#Skin Types#Retinol#Credo Beauty#Instyle
In Style

This Fast-Acting Cream Targets 6 Types of Eye Wrinkles — and It's 50% Off Right Now

Ulta Beauty knows how to throw a good party, and their current celebration is not to be missed. The retailer's Love Your Skin Event runs now through the 22nd, and offers 50 percent off a wide selection of skincare products from brands like Origins, Clarins, Dermaflash, Kate Somerville, Kopari Beauty, and more. The deals last for 24 hours before a new lineup takes their place, so you'll want to move fast. We'd recommend starting with the popular Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream, which is down to $32 today.
SKIN CARE
In Style

You Have 30 Hours to Shop This Size-Inclusive Winter Fashion Collection on Amazon Before It Disappears

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. One of the hardest parts about getting dressed in the winter is finding pieces that are both stylish and warm. Well, thanks to The Drop's most recent limited edition influencer collection, putting together fashionable winter outfits just got a whole lot easier.
APPAREL
Real Simple

Yes, You Can Use Retinol on Dry Skin—Here's How

In the world of skincare, retinoids are as good as gold. Not only have they been utilized for decades, this anti-aging ingredient is accompanied by ample scientific evidence that confirms its worth. "Vitamin A compounds help the skin cells to differentiate—or 'turn over'—which helps to renew the epidermal layer," says...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
In Style

This Anti-Aging Serum Is "Life-Changing" for Smooth Skin, According to Shoppers in Their 50s

You wouldn't know it from our editors' knack for finding the best products on Amazon (it's terrible for my wallet), but shopping for beauty products can be hit or miss on the mega-site. Which is why I make a habit of browsing Credo, a clean beauty destination, which does a ton of legwork to make sure its products are top of the line and free from concerning ingredients. The only downside: Prices add up fast. Yet today, Credo's offering a rare 20 percent-off sale on one shopper favorite, Khus + Khus's Sen Face Serum.
SKIN CARE
CNET

Get brighter skin with 50% off GlamGlow

GlamGlow, one of my favorite skin-care brands, has a deal that you simply cannot miss. Right now, you can get 50% off select skin-care products during its winter sale. There's no need for a coupon code because all savings are applied automatically, so all you have to do is shop for the items you want.
SKIN CARE
SHAPE

Shoppers Who Struggle with Razor Bumps Say This Serum Gave Them 'Perfect, Clear Skin'

It's Friday, and after a quick shower with your disposable razor, you're feeling a little less hairy and a little more ready for a fun night out. Then you see it: a cluster of red bumps cropping up on your pits, legs, and bikini line. Shaving bumps aren't the end of the world, but after putting in the extra effort to get rid of unwanted hair, the last thing you need to worry about is the inflamed spots and ingrowns left behind. That's where a good after-shave serum comes in to save the day, and more than 16,000 shoppers have given Tend Skin Solution a perfect rating.
SKIN CARE
SHAPE

I Tried Drunk Elephant's New Retinol Oil for Beginners — and It's a Godsend for Sensitive Skin

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. For as long as I've been writing about beauty and wellness (read: 5 plus years ) I've heard everyone from dermatologists and facialists to celebrities sing the praises of retinol. When I finally tried incorporating a retinol product into my skin-care routine a few years ago, I stopped as soon as I started after experiencing redness, irritation, and peeling. For the record, these are all side effects that can result from using retinol for the first time, since retinol products (especially those on the stronger side) can cause irritation if you don't start with a low enough potency or use too much, too soon. To be clear, I also have sensitive skin, which doesn't make the process of building up a tolerance to retinol any easier.
SKIN CARE
In Style

9 Affordable Hair Care Products To Keep Your 4C Curls Hydrated and Healthy All Year Long

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Beauty is expensive. Whether it's maintaining your mani and pedi, waxes, facials, and hair appointments, you are spending some serious cash every time you leave an appointment. And since beauty services can be expensive, it goes without saying that beauty products often don't come much cheaper.
HAIR CARE
Real Simple

Shoppers Say These $8 Exfoliating Gloves Effortlessly Revive Dry Winter Skin

I don't know about you, but come winter, my skin always gets dry and flaky. It seems like no matter how much moisturizer I slather on, my skin is no match for cold temperatures and dry wind. Exfoliation is key to keeping things smooth and soft, but with so many different types of exfoliating methods out there—from acids to dry brushes to scrubs—it can be hard to choose the right product that gets the job done with the least amount of effort (and price, for that matter).
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Dealing With Dry Natural Hair? These 7 Products Are Ready to Flip the Script

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Hydrated hair is healthy hair, and no matter how you are rocking your natural curls, there are specific products to help keep your mane nourished.
HAIR CARE
In Style

This Mushroom-Infused Serum Is So Hydrating, I've Been Skipping Moisturizer for the First Time Ever

If you love a good skincare routine, there's likely one thing on your mind when dry, winter weather rears its head: hydration. Whether you're getting it from a serum, cream, setting spray, or toner, hydration is one of the most important things to give your skin this time of year. Not only do hydrating products remedy a dry and flaky face, but they also often improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. So when countless products on the market boast ultra-hydrating properties, which one is actually the best?
SKIN CARE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Natural Grocers Helps Shoppers Stick to Good Health Year-Round

Natural Grocers is kicking off the New Year with Resolution Reset Week. From Jan. 18-22, the organic and natural neighborhood grocery retailer’s 162 stores are supporting its community members’ goals of sticking to their resolutions year-round with a Rooted in Health promotion. With five days of discounts on...
LAKEWOOD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy