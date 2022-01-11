This $10 Retinol Alternative Helped Shoppers Achieve Brighter Skin in Weeks

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. For as long as I've been writing about beauty and wellness (read: 5 plus years ) I've heard everyone from dermatologists and facialists to celebrities sing the praises of retinol. When I finally tried incorporating a retinol product into my skin-care routine a few years ago, I stopped as soon as I started after experiencing redness, irritation, and peeling. For the record, these are all side effects that can result from using retinol for the first time, since retinol products (especially those on the stronger side) can cause irritation if you don't start with a low enough potency or use too much, too soon. To be clear, I also have sensitive skin, which doesn't make the process of building up a tolerance to retinol any easier.

SKIN CARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO