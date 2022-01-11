ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

EXCLUSIVE: Ammo Reiterates FY22 Guidance On Continuing Momentum

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cWhjE_0diTDPtN00
  • Ammo Inc (NASDAQ: POWW) has reiterated its fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance of $250 million, slightly above the consensus of $249.85 million.
  • The company notes continuing fundamental strength in the ammunition industry.
  • “We look forward to opening our new state-of-the-art Wisconsin plant this Summer to ensure our capacity continues to match increased demand this year and for the future,” said CEO Fred Wagenhals.
  • Ammo is a vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components and owner of GunBroker.com, the online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries.
  • In November, the company reported a second-quarter FY22 sales of $61 million, beating the analyst consensus of $55 million.
  • Price Action: POWW shares are trading higher by 1.01% at $4.99 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Interactive Brokers Group will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.83. Interactive Brokers Group bulls will hope to hear the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Fulton Financial's Earnings

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Fulton Financial will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.37. Fulton Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: Signature Bank's Earnings

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Signature Bank will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.94. Signature Bank bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Continuous Bullish Momentum

There is no doubt that the recent selling of the US dollar was a strong catalyst for the gold market in achieving its recent gains, which affected the resistance level of 1829 dollars an ounce and closed the week's trading stable around the 1822 dollars an ounce. Gold's gains were not as strong as the dollar's decline, as global central banks' tendencies to raise interest rates to stop global inflation still reduce the attractiveness of the yellow metal.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For FB Financial

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FB Financial will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.80. FB Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Progress Software

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Progress Software will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.74. Progress Software bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Concentrix

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Concentrix will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.71. Concentrix bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Momentum#Ammo Inc Lrb#Poww
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Guaranty Bancshares will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.81. Guaranty Bancshares bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

4 Clear Dynamics For Netflix Shares Going Into Q4 Earnings

Streaming giant Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter financial results thiss week, and here's what an analyst at Credit Suisse expects from the company. The Netflix Analyst: Douglas Mitchelson has an Outperform rating and a $740 price target on Netflix shares. The Netflix Thesis: Netflix is a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Lucrosus Capital and its Flagship $LUCA Token

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Lucrosus Capital is the first gamified decentralized venture capital in the world having secured its niche providing institutional opportunities for investment to individual investors. The company’s goal entails redefining investment through integrating value-adding blockchain provisions onto venture capital. The company promotes the creation of successful projects on the blockchain due to its faith in the technology’s ability to shape the future.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Silvergate Capital's Earnings Outlook

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Silvergate Capital will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.72. Silvergate Capital bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Toro Acquires Spartan Mowers Manufacturer Intimidator Group For $400M

Toro Co (NYSE: TTC) has acquired privately-held Intimidator Group, based in Batesville, Arkansas, for $400 million. Intimidator Group designs and manufactures Spartan Mowers, a professional line of zero-turn mowers; it also designs and manufactures an attractive line of powerful and versatile side-by-side utility vehicles that perform well in the toughest terrains.
BATESVILLE, AR
Seekingalpha.com

Infosys delivers 7% sequential growth in Q3; raises FY22 revenue guidance

Infosys (INFY +3.2%) is trading in green after topping Q3 estimates and raising revenue guidance for FY22. The IT firm delivered a strong quarterly performance, with a 7% sequential growth and a year-on-year growth of 21.5% in constant currency. The company says that growth remained broad-based and deal momentum robust,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

BTCS Stock (BTCS): Momentum Continues Due To Interest In Bitcoin Dividend

The stock price of BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price is up more than 85% over the past week.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Now Very Bullish On AMMO, Inc.

Since I wrote my first bullish piece on AMMO, Inc., the shares have gone from "speculative buy" to "buy" on the back of extraordinary revenue and net income growth. Since I put out my bullish piece on AMMO, Inc. (POWW) a few months back, the shares have absolutely collapsed, down ~21% against a gain of just under 4% for the S&P 500 in that time. The company has since published financial results, so I thought I’d look at the name again. I initially bought a small position in this name (the word “speculative” was in the title), and most of bullishness was expressed in my short options, which are about to expire. I want to look at the most recent financial history and I want to look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I also want to express my ideas about my short puts, while offering another trade to you, dear readers.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
98K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy