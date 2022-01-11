ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Signal’s CEO steps down as questions about its privacy-first image loom large

By Ivan Mehta
The Next Web
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoxie Marlinspike, Signal’s founder, has announced he’s stepping down as the CEO of the company. In a blog post, he said that he’s now “very comfortable replacing myself as CEO based on the team we have”. While the company hunts for the new CEO,...

thenextweb.com

